Free foam party you can enjoy in Siargao

SIARGAO, Philippines — If you happen to be in Siargao on a Tuesday or Saturday night, and you are 19 years old and above, drop by Siargao Beach Club in Tourism Road in General Luna for an unforgettable foam party!

No door charge or entrance fee is collected as one enters the beach club – visitors are welcome to come for free for as long as they subject themselves to security checks for their own safety.

By the entrance is an open-mic videoke bar, where Philstar.com spotted a group of foreign visitors belting out to their heart’s content like any karaoke-crazed Filipino.

The LED (light-emitting diode)-lit pathway leads to open-air bars, an eat-all-you-can buffet, the beachfront where one can swim in clear waters, and of course, the main party area and dancefloor.

From 9 to 10 p.m., a disc jockey plays house music and popular beats, but at the strike of 11 p.m., pyrotechnic effects and foam begin to blast from the stage and onto the dancefloor.

Be sure to come in a waterproof attire, and to put one’s gadgets in a dry bag, as one is sure to get soaked in a sea of bubbles while dancing the night away until midnight!

The nation’s flag carrier airlines, Philippine Airlines (PAL), now flies thrice weekly from Clark International Airport to Siargao, and vice versa. Bookings are via Philippineairlines.com. Flights are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and departs from Clark at 11 a.m., and from Siargao at 1:35 p.m.

For hassle-free travels, Guide to the Philippines has a summer promotion to explore the country’s top destinations, including Siargao. — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo's Happy Islanders Siargao café: A happy place even for unhappy days