‘Don’t forget the smile’: Siargao instructor spills secrets to surfing success

SIARGAO, Philippines — Is becoming a beach bum or a surfer dude among your life goals?

Cloud 9, where waves turn into a perfect nine shape, is the playground of Elaine Abonal, coach of surfing school Surfista.

“I like that when you surf, I like the simplicity of island life. I like that when you surf, you're all the same in the water. It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor or, you know, young, old, but you're all having fun in the water and then you respect each other. You saw in the water, everybody are friends. So it’s what I super love about that,” Abonal told Philstar.com why she recommends surfing to anyone from five and up.

According to her, the keys to riding the waves are using arms to push your body upward, your right then left legs (or vice versa, depending on which is stronger) to stand, and your hands in a ninja or outward pose to balance.

“Don’t forget to smile!” she reminded.

You can also end with a shaking “Y” hand gesture – the code among surfers.

The best time to surf in Siargao is in September, in time for the international surfing competition. From September to November, the swells there are big and pretty consistent.

“I love that it's exercise. It's a good exercise where you have fun, you don't sweat, you're always learning. The playground is always changing. It's never boring. It's not like a basketball court, but it's the same thing,” Abonal expounded on the joy of surfing.

“So it challenges me every day… I can talk about surfing the whole day, but like, it grows with you! Your surfing changes as you change as a person. So it can be something that you can do forever.”

