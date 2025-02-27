How safe is Clark to Siargao, vice versa flight despite rains? Philippine Airlines pilot explains

SIARGAO, Philippines — A tear drop-shaped island paradise in the Philippine Sea, Siargao frequently receives rain and drizzle coming uninterrupted from the winds and currents of the Pacific Ocean.

While these waves and rain, intensified by the Mindanao current, give Siargao its serene and lush greenery and fuel its reputation as the country’s surfing capital, these might cause unfavorable weather conditions that may cause some turbulence that might delay or cancel a flight to Siargao.

Due to recent news of clear air turbulence, or sudden severe turbulence in cloudless areas that make an aircraft violently shake, passengers are frequently reminded to buckle up their seatbelts as much as they could throughout any flight, including one going to and from Siargao.

Turbulence, according to Philippine Airlines (PAL) pilot Captain Reynaldo Puig Jr., is not common in a flight going to and from Clark in Pampanga to Siargao, and vice versa. But it happens occasionally during “unfavorable” weather conditions, the captain told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview after the flight.

“It just happens na na-timing lang tayo sa very unfavorable rough condition,” said the captain, who was still able to pull-off a generally very smooth-sailing ride, journey and landing from Clark to Siargao and vice versa despite the erratic weather conditions of sunny skies immediately turning dark, rainy and cloudy in Siargao.

Only smaller aircrafts, such as those used by PAL Express, are the only ones that can fit on Siargao airport’s runway, said Puig.

“Yes, kasi ito lang ang kaya i-cater ng runway. Bigger than this, hindi na kaya,” he said.

Although smaller in aircraft, Puig assured passengers that the flight “is very safe.”

Among the airplanes PAL uses in its new Clark-Siargao route is the Dash 8 Q400, which according to data, has quieter engines and better cruise performance than other aircraft models in its series. It is also reportedly sustainable as reports said it consumes less fuel and is less expensive to maintain and operate.

The nation’s flag carrier airlines, Philippine Airlines (PAL), now flies thrice weekly from Clark International Airport to Siargao, and vice versa. Bookings are via Philippineairlines.com. Flights are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and departs from Clark at 11 a.m., and from Siargao at 1:35 p.m.

While Clark International Airport is an over-three-hour land travel from Manila, it is far more modern, cleaner, less crowded and laidback than Manila’s international airports. It also has its own array of Filipino and international food concepts and duty-free shops, as well as plenty of restrooms and shuttle services for ease of reaching boarding gates.

The waiting areas and boarding gates have wide glass windows showing the beauty of Pampanga’s famed Mount Arayat and its surrounding mountains and greenery.

The flight from Clark to Siargao and vice versa gives one a closer, aerial view of the mountains and the countryside.

Instead of worrisome, traveling through Siargao’s sea of clouds and above its lush landscape and white beaches below, boosts one’s pride and faith in the beauty of the Philippines. — Photos, video by Deni Bernardo

