COD Manilaâ€™s Nuwa Manila and Nuwa Spa earn 8th and 6th Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Rating

City of Dreams Manila’s Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa once again receive the illustrious Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five Star rating.

MANILA, Philippines — City of Dreams Manila’s Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa once again receive the illustrious Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five Star rating, earning their eighth and sixth awards, respectively, in the 2025 Star Awards.

The world-renowned authority on excellence in luxury hospitality announced the much-awaited global awardees list on February 12.

These accolades account for the collective 18 FTG Star awards of City of Dreams Manila, along with its two other hotel brands—Nobu Hotel Manila and Hyatt Regency Manila—receiving Four Stars. The hotels have also maintained their respective ratings since 2018, and Nuwa Spa since 2020.

City of Dreams Manila’s awards contribute to the total of 107 stars achieved by the integrated resort’s parent company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (Melco) portfolio of hotel, dining and spa facilities across its integrated resort properties in Asia and Europe.

Melco, which gained three new FTG Five Star awards for 2025, secures its position as the leading integrated resort in Asia, topping the competition across all of Macau.

“We are excited to welcome new and returning guests at our properties in Asia and Europe in the year ahead, as we continue to and enhance our luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings across Melco’s portfolio,” Melco’s Chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho shares.

“We are deeply honored by these recognitions from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide, marking another milestone in our journey as we celebrate our 10th year of delivering exemplary service. These awards, made possible by our hardworking and passionate team, inspire us further to set the bar high for hospitality and meaningful and sustainable luxury,” City of Dreams Manila Property President Geoff Andres remarks.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide Amanda Frasier.

“This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”

FTG is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises. Its annual and much anticipated list helps discerning travelers select the “world’s best experiences.”

This year’s winners can be viewed on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

FTG compiles its ratings using an objective, independent and data-driven process. Incognito inspectors pose as everyday guests and stay at hotels, board cruises, receive spa services and dine at fine restaurants around the world.

They test some 900 exacting standards—emphasizing exceptional service, which accounts for 70% of a property’s rating. Newer standards focus on the guest experience. The remaining 30% comes from the quality and condition of the facilities, as inspectors are now required to reflect on whether there was great value in the experience.

For more information on City of Dreams Manila’s 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Star awardees, call 8800-8080 or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

