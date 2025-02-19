Sunlight Air unveils refreshed look, teases new routes

Sunlight currently operates a fleet of three 2-500s and is bringing in a 72-600 in March.

MANILA, Philippines — Following its recent airline program win at the ASEANTA Excellence Awards, boutique airline Sunlight Air unveiled a new look and teased more plans for the year.

Sunlight Air Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ryna Brito-Garcia said that the airline company is contemplating adding a bigger aircraft as tourism grows at a launch event held in Makati.

“We are considering that. Of course, with the developments also of our country to progress further, to make tourism and traveling more efficient, sasabay rin mga airlines diyan,” she said.

The CEO said that they have a new aircraft next month, the ATR 72-600, an updated version of their current fleet.

The airline also unveiled a new look and branding during the event. Designed to be elegant, modern, and intuitive, the new logo reflects Sunlight Air’s journey so far and the years ahead. Alongside the new logo and branding is a commercial featuring ambassador Yassi Pressman showcasing the airline’s services and refreshed merchandise.

Premiering its new tagline, “Your Next Story,” the company reinforced its commitment to upholding its passengers’ journeys at the forefront of its operations, inviting travelers to embark on their next story with the airline.

This change offers the airline a more modern look, aligned with the airline’s vision of transforming into an airline that provides a premium yet accessible experience, championing its passengers at the heart of its business.

“We are thrilled to enter Sunlight Air’s sixth year in the industry with a refreshed new look that symbolizes our unwavering efforts to become an airline that continuously evolves with and for our passengers. This milestone is only the first of many exciting things to come for Sunlight Air in 2025, and we are grateful for the unwavering support of our customers that have brought us here today,” Brito-Garcia said.

The airline also unveiled plans for increased flight frequency to its destinations, as well as a number of new routes to be introduced later in the year — just in time for the arrival of its newest aircraft announced earlier last January.

These destinations were also featured as installations at the event, together with its own SkyCafe as a sampler for what passengers can expect when flying with the airline. Additionally, the airline partnered with local coffee brand But First, Coffee as a treat for guests, in line with its commitment to uplifting and highlighting Filipino businesses.

Among the exciting plans set for 2025 is a loyalty program or “Sunlight Air Miles,” wherein passengers can earn miles for flight and non-flight perks, such as merchandise and treats from its partner brands and hotels.

