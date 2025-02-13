'Great Boracay Getaway' offers travel deals to boost island tourism

MANILA, Philippines — The Boracay M.I.C.E. Alliance (BMA, composed of leading private-sector tourism stakeholders on the island with the mission to position Boracay as a premier hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Conventions, and Events (MICE), has launched an ongoing campaign to spur tourism in the world-renowned beach destination.

Called "Great Boracay Getaway", the campaign running until Feb.15, 2025, offers travel bundles, perks and experiences from hotels, food and dining outlets, wellness providers, and other merchants in Boracay.

The initiative invites local and international tourists to explore Boracay and give them more reasons to return.

According to Boracay M.I.C.E. Alliance, each participating establishment offers curated experiences such as door-to-door travel packages, beachfront room packages, island-hopping adventures and spa and massage vouchers.

Among the travel perks are deals on room accommodations with discounts of up to 75% and over 100 exclusive packages from nearly 30 top-tier properties in Boracay. These packages come with non-expiring vouchers.

The following are the participating brands on the Boracay travel sale: Almon Ink Tattoo, Altabriza Resort Boracay, Alta Vista, Aria Cucina Italiana, Azalea Hotels, B and C, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Boracay Adventures, Boracay Amor Apartments, Boracay Beach Truck, Boracay Grace, Boracay Haven Resort, Boracay Haven Suites, Cafe del Sol, Crimson Boracay, Grand Blue, Hama Japanese Cuisine, Mega Paraw, My Boracay Guide, New Lounge, Ondus, Purple Diaries, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Shore Time Condotel, Shore Time Hotel, and Viaje.

Boracay M.I.C.E. Alliance said the promotion is registered with the Department of Trade and Industry.

It said that the campaign is the result of a collaborative market strategy crafted on November 8 last year, during a gathering of key stakeholders, including general managers and directors of sales and marketing of hotels and resorts from across the island.

“This is the most beautiful Boracay has ever been. The island has undergone significant rejuvenation since the six months of rehabilitation and its temporary closure during the pandemic. Now, travelers can look forward to a destination that offers endless water activities, vibrant culinary offerings, and the most pristine beaches. There’s much to choose from—and we want the world to know just how excited we are to welcome them back!” Cleofe Albiso, Chairman of Boracay M.I.C.E. Alliance said.

“We are excited to offer travelers a seamless way to plan their next Boracay getaway. We’re allowing them to conveniently purchase everything they need for their trip, including non-expiring vouchers, all in one platform, which they can use when they book anytime,” Maia Israel, Area General Manager of Boracay Newcoast properties, said.

As of January 2025, Malay-Boracay Tourism recorded 199,992 tourist arrivals, slightly higher than the 172,913 visitors logged in the same period last year. Boracay missed its 2024 target of 2.3 million tourist arrivals, welcoming only 2,077,977 visitors for the entire year.