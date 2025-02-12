GTBA Board takes oath for 2025; vows fresh push for Philippine tourism growth

MANILA, Philippines — A new set of board of trustees will spearhead the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) as it gears up for another year of initiatives to support the Philippine travel and tourism sector.

This year’s board members president Michelle Taylan, VP Virgincita Migrino, VP-outbound Marites Cuan, secretary Carmelite Bermudez, treasurer Flora Caberte, auditor Lani Cruz, PRO Elaine Garcia De Rueda and Assistant Secretary Meyn Limos Quiray took their oath at the Department of Tourism on February 10 with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco leading the induction ceremony. The new set of GTBA officers pledged to once again serve the travel and tourism industry through the association’s different projects and programs.

“We are so grateful to have such a dynamic board year after year. These are the people working tirelessly and unconditionally behind the scenes to uplift the tourism sector, to make sure stakeholders are reaching the best of their potential, and to ensure we are bridging that gap between providers and the traveling public,” GTBA president Michelle Taylan said.

Taylan and the rest of the GTBA Board of Trustees extends their gratitude to Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, who has supported GTBA, along with numerous government establishments, embassies, and as well as local and international tourism organizations.

The new set of board also affirms GTBA’s commitment to take an active role in participating of all the programs and projects of the Department of Tourism locally and internationally.

“Our honorable secretary has been there to guide and support us in every way possible ever since, and we are truly thankful. GTBA would not be where it is today without this kind of help from her and the whole Department of Tourism,” Taylan said.

(From Left) PRO Elaiane De Rueda, Assistant Secretary Meyn Quiray, VP-Outbound Maritess Cuan, president Michelle Taylan, Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, VP Virgie Migrino, Secretary Miles Bermudez and Treasurer Flora Caberte

The Global Tourism Business Association will hold its B2B Global Travel Exchange and Roadshow in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from February 19 to 23 in support of DOT’s and TPB’s international projects promoting the Philippines. The event will gather around 200 delegates from the Philippines, Malaysia and other participating countries for business and networking opportunities in travel and tourism.

Simultaneous to the GTBA’s oathtaking, was the awarding to Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco as the World Tourism Icon of The Year. She was awarded by GTBA president Michelle Taylan together with Malaysia Ambassador Malik Melvin Castelino and Indonesia Ambassador Agus Widjojo.

“Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco was honored because of her relentless efforts that have showcased the best of the Philippines to the world, fostering cultural exchange, sustainable tourism, and economic growth. Indeed, she have elevated the Philippine Tourism on the global stage by attracting visitors worldwide and has set a new standard for excellence in the global tourism landscape,” said Taylan.

Later this year on September 26-28, GTBA will also host the third edition of its Travel Sale Expo at the Megatrade Hall in SM Megamall. The event, which has the theme: Your Gateway To The World, that is set to launch in Malaysia this coming February 20 will feature around 200 exhibitors from the airline, hotels, tours and cruises sector, with dropdown deals and big discounts waiting for participants.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Global Tourism Business Association is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.