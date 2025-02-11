â€˜Your next story:â€™ Discover the Philippines' beautiful islands with Sunlight Air

‘Your next story:’ Discover the Philippines' beautiful islands with Sunlight Air

Together with homegrown boutique carrier Sunlight Air, Filipinos can discover and create their next story among the country’s beautiful islands.

MANILA, Philippines — Travel plans are well underway for Filipinos this start of 2025. Without a doubt, the country’s beautiful islands such as Boracay, Palawan, Cebu and more top the list of must-visit destinations.

Whether first-time or returning visitors, Filipinos just love exploring Philippine islands that teem with breathtaking beaches, cultural sites, local cuisines and unique experiences among others.

Together with homegrown boutique carrier Sunlight Air, Filipinos can discover and create their next story among the country’s beautiful islands. This year, the company strengthens its commitment to provide seamless journeys at affordable price points to Filipino passengers with refreshed branding and expansion plans.

Last February 4 at Century City Mall in Makati City, Sunlight Air unveiled its new logo and fresh brand visuals that symbolize its next chapter as a boutique local airline.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez Sunlight Air officials (from second left) JC Bonifacio of Marketing, CEO Ryna Brito-Garcia, Myko Romero of Business Development and Partnerships, and Rien Robles of Sales

“This rebrand is more than just a new look. It’s a testament, a commitment, a reaffirmation of our mission to redefine air travel with intention, personalization and still carrying over the Filipino hospitality to 2025 and beyond,” expressed Sunlight Air CEO Ryna Brito-Garcia in her opening remarks.

Complementing the brand refresh is a new TVC featuring Sunlight Air ambassador Yassi Pressman. Also premiered at the event is Sunlight Air’s new tagline, “Your Next Story, inviting Filipino travelers to embark on their next story with the airline.

More, new flights in the works

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez The Sanglahi Dance Troupe performed traditional Filipino dances from different regions

Recounting the company’s beginnings in 2019, Brito-Garcia said, “Since Sunlight Air was established in 2019, we have flown half a million passengers. We started with only one route, Busuanga (Coron). But today, we fly to Caticlan (Boracay), Cebu and more.

“On top of all of that, in its infancy, Sunlight Air also operated in the height of a global health crisis. Yet here we are today, still steadfast in our commitment to providing an efficient airline service enjoyed by many, as many discover the beauty of the islands of the Philippines.”

As such, the young and promising CEO was proud to share Sunlight Air’s plans for 2025, including purchase of its first jet.

Currently, the airline operates an all-turboprop fleet composed of three 2-500s, but by March, it hopes to bring in its first 72-600. The goal is to introduce new routes and increase flight frequency to Sunlight Air destinations.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez Sunlight Air's island destinations were featured via installations that served as photo booths for the guests. A “SkyCafe” pop-up was also put up as a sampler for what passengers can expect when flying with the airline.

Brito-Garcia expressed that they are continuously looking at new domestic destinations, including up and coming islands such as Siquijor, Bantayan Island in Cebu, and Balabac Island in Palawan.

These future plans, she added, also aim to support the local tourism industry, as more and more Filipinos become eager to discover the country and travel locally.

Loyalty program coming soon

Sunlight Air flies to Cebu and Busuanga from Manila; to Busuanga, Caticlan and Siargao from Clark; and to Busuanga, Cagayan de Oro and Siargao from Cebu.

The island destinations were featured via installations that served as photo booths for the guests. A “SkyCafe” pop-up was also put up as a sampler for what passengers can expect when flying with the airline.

Partner But First, Coffee prepared and served coffee to guests via the pop-up. The event also featured Filipino traditional dances performed by the Sanglahi Dance Troupe.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez Showcasing the newest and cutest Skymerch

During a question and answer with media guests, Brito-Garcia was joined by other Sunlight Air officials including JC Bonifacio of Marketing, Myko Romero of Business Development and Partnerships and Rien Robles of Sales.

They revealed the upcoming launch of its loyalty program. To be called Sunlight Air Miles, it allows flyers to earn miles for flight and non-flight perks such as merchandise and treats from Sunlight Air’s partner brands and hotels.

On its sixth year in business, Sunlight Air is more than ready to soar to new heights with a new aircraft and fresh branding this 2025.

For the latest news and updates, follow @experiencesunlight on Facebook and Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Sunlight Air is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



