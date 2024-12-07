What went down at the 2024 MAMA Awards. Plus your sign to get closer to your next trip

The MAMA Awards is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that many K-pop fans dream of attending—including Filipinos who are known Hallyu lovers.

OSAKA, Japan — In a clear autumn night in November in Osaka, Dotonbori district teems with people on the street. They are tourists coming from all parts of the world—wide-eyed, tummies perhaps just filled with Japanese takoyaki, and feeling a little cold with the crispy breeze of nearing winter.

A mere 3km away, a different crowd sits tightly inside the Kyocera Dome Osaka. They too are wide-eyed, filled with uncontainable excitement and elation, watching as their beloved K-pop idols take centerstage at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

The author (right) and Eia Santos of Philstar.com BrandSpace and Sales teams

For two nights only, we weren’t either but both as Metrobank brought Philstar.com to Osaka to experience one of the biggest nights in K-pop, the MAMA Awards. Coinciding with the awards, the bank introduced its newest Travel Signature Visa Credit Card, which enables cardholders to get closer to their dream travel destination or experience.

In our case, it was sightseeing in Osaka during autumn and seeing the biggest Korean idols and actors in real life—in just one trip.

A rundown of 2024 MAMA Awards

The MAMA Awards is one of the most-awaited nights in the music industry as it brings together in one epic stage rising and renowned K-pop artists and groups along with A-list Korean actors.

For this year, the MAMA Awards was held for three days, beginning with a pre-event in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California last Nov. 21, followed by back-to-back awards nights in Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 22 and 23.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez

One of the biggest surprises for this year’s MAMA Awards came on Day 3 with the comeback of Big Bang, including members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

Initially, only G-Dragon was announced to perform. With a stage-presence befitting G-Dragon, he first sang his latest singles, “Untitled” and “Power” immediately followed by another new song, “Home Sweet Home” featuring Taeyang and Daesung.

Sending the whole Kyocera Dome roaring, Big Bang was welcomed to the stage. They went on to perform megahits "Bang Bang Bang" and "Fantastic Baby”—proving that they are indeed the OG Kings of K-Pop.

G-Dragon was later on awarded the inaugural Music Visionary of the Year award; while major awards winners were revealed to conclude #2024MAMA.

An emotional Seventeen received the Visa Album of the Year for their 11th EP, "Seventeenth Heaven," and the Visa Artist of the Year award for the finale.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez Visa Artist of the Year Seventeen

They beat rising girl group Aespa who nonethtless won Visa Song of year for “Supernova.” They were also the most-awarded K-pop artists bringing home a total of six awards including Best Female Group and Best Music Video among others.

Both Seventeen and Aespa sang and danced their latest hits on stage. More performances came from new gens of K-pop: Enhypen, Zerobaseone, Boy Next Door, Tomorrow x Together, Ive, (G)I-dle and more.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez (Clockwise) Aespa, Lee Young-ji and (G)I-dle

The music industry’s big guns were also present on the first night of MAMA Awards in Osaka. Receiving the Global Sensation Award were Rose and Bruno Mars for the song “APT.” Later on, a recorded “live” performance of the duo was played on the stage’s screens.

Famous actors Park Bo-gum, Park Seo-joon, Kim Ta-ri Byeon Woo-seok came as hosts an presenters.

Themed the Big Blur: What is Real, the #2024MAMA made real the fantasies and wishes of the audiences with high-octane performances and star-studded ceremonies.

Closer to your next trip

The MAMA Awards is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that many K-pop fans dream of attending—including Filipinos who are known Hallyu lovers.

The new Metrobank Travel Signature Visa Card aims to empower users to get closer to next dream trip with experiences such as the MAMA Awards.

By sponsoring select media representatives and content creators to the 2024 MAMA, Metrobank was able to showcase the exciting benefits of its newest Visa credit card.

Together with Visa, which is the official partner of the MAMA Awards, Metrobank billeted Philstar.com and fellow guests at the 5-star W Osaka Hotel. Upon arrival, we were fetched at the airport in a spacious bus and brought over to the hotel, which was waiting with welcome refreshments and snacks for an afternoon tea.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez

Get to experience this 5-star hotel treatment when booking using the Metrobank Travel Signature Visa Card. In return for every P30 spend, you already earn 1 mile—which is one of the lowest spend to mile conversions in the market today.

Going around Osaka, particularly its famous Dotonbori district, we got see the popular Glico Man billboard, set amidst the Dotonbori canal and bridge.

Not to be missed are the popular Japanese food stalls for takoyaki and crab legs. When satisfying your craving, the new Metrobank card comes in very handy.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez

In the nearby Shinsaibashi shopping street, you can shop ‘til you drop from all kinds of retail stores—from famous homegrown brands GU, Uniqlo, Onitsuka Tiger, to second hand luxury store 2nd Street to Japanese drugstores, bookstores and local fashion labels. Of course, there’s the shopping mecca Don Quixote.

Don’t worry because when you use the Travel Signature Visa card in your shopping spree, you enjoy a very competitive 1.68% foreign exchange rate.

So whether touring, dining or shopping, the new Metrobank Visa credit card is the perfect travel buddy! Plus, it also comes with unlimited lounge access at NAIA when traveling overseas.

This is your sign to get closer to your ultimate adventure or your dream travel destination this 2025 with the Metrobank Travel Signature Visa card.

Apply now at https://mbcpc.co/travelsig to start earning miles.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Metrobank. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



