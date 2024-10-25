In photos: Chimei Museum halls of art, history, ancient armory in Tainan

TAINAN, Taiwan — Perhaps the statues of the Greek gods and goddesses lined up on the Olympus bridge leading to Chimei Museum's court and pillared entrance seem like a disconnect for many, but the parade of Western mythological icons just makes sense since it leads straight to halls that inspire profound knowledge on the history of the world.

Of course, lined up among them is Athena, the Greek Goddess of Wisdom, and Ares, the Greek God of War.

They are apt preludes to a trip to the Tainan museum as visitors will find a hall dedicated to world armory and weaponry, from swords and spears to the more sophisticated weapons of the present time.

Philstar.com was among its visitors earlier this year as part of the Lantern Festival in Tainan.

Opposite the Arms and Armor hall on the first floor is the Natural History and Fossils hall where life-like reproductions of animals from all continents, such as mammals and avian creatures, are displayed.

In the south part of the first floor is a Rodin Gallery, where a reproduction of Auguste Rodin's "The Thinker" serves as a central piece to the hall. It also attracts many museum-goers as they take a selfie with the sculpture looming above them, seemingly intruding on their most private thoughts.

In the second floor of the Chimei are halls for Fine Arts and Musical Instruments. It houses a notable collection of violins and paintings from the 13th to the 20th century. There are also rows of antique clocks and a section that recreates salons of the past, where important gatherings, such as literary exchanges, were held.

For those interested in art conservation, there is a portion where the processes and the tools used are featured, with each step explained in the simplest term for easy understanding.

Chimei Museum houses approximately 4,000 items of mostly Western art. It was founded by the founder of the Chimei Group, Wen-Long Shi, who wanted to open a "museum for all" where people of all ages and backgrounds, most especially the locals and Taiwanese, can have access to Western culture and arts without having to travel overseas.

A half-day's walk inside Chimei Museum would make one spend energy, but thankfully there is a 7-Eleven inside where visitors can take a quick bite and refreshments.

General admission to the museum is at NT$200 (P361), while discounted tickets for students and senior citizens are at NT$150 (P271).

Chimei Museum is found in Tainan City in Taiwan Tools used for art conservation Jousting is a medieval game that involves combatants wielding their preferred weapon atop a horse Life-like reproduction of animals at the Natural History and Fossils section Even the Philippines gets a mention in the Arms and Armory section of Chimei Museum Walking along the Olympus Bridge where statues of Greek gods and goddesses are placed A reproduction of The Thinker by Auguste Rodin Facade of Chimei Museum < >



Editor's note: The tour to Taiwan was hosted by Taiwan Tourism Administration to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

