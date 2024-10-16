More reasons for travelers to love Marco Polo Hotels here and abroad

Rebranding promises a wonderful journey to enrich, connect and be responsible

MANILA, Philippines — In welcoming its guests, whether local or international, Marco Polo Hotels doesn’t waver. It has always showcased the warmth of hospitality to anyone who enters its doorstep. From the moment guests arrive, they embark on a journey of discovery.

Marco Polo Hotels is always the preferred choice for travelers, thanks as well to its premier locations. Managed by Hong Kong-based Wharf Hotels, its locations include Hong Kong and several cities in Mainland China—namely Beijing, Jinjiang, Wuhan and Xiamen. Here in the Philippines, its properties are strategically located in Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Wharf Hotels has announced an exciting rebranding for Marco Polo Hotels—understanding the modern needs and preferences of ever-discerning travelers.

The rebrand aims to address the rise of “bleisure” travel, where business and leisure are seamlessly combined. There are approximately 45% of Asia-Pacific business travelers who blend work with leisure, prompting this shift.

At the core of the rebranding are three new pillars—enrich, connect and responsible. These pillars are the reasons why travelers will come to love Marco Polo Hotels even more.

1. Enrich: Culinary and lodging experiences

The dining experiences at Marco Polo Hotels have always been exemplary, with guests often choosing to celebrate special occasions there. With SAVVY, a contemporary restaurant offering Italian-inspired dishes and local specialties, the culinary scene is set to thrive.

Additionally, the existing Japanese and Chinese specialty restaurants will continue to provide delightful options. One restaurant not to be missed is the Forbes Travel Guide's Four-Star restaurant, Cucina, located at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel with the stunning waterfront views of Victoria Harbour. It serves the finest Italian cuisine complemented by an extensive selection of cocktails and wines from around the globe.

Also experience the Continental Club Lounge, offering private check-ins and concierge services to complement the restful stays at Marco Polo Hotels.

After checking in, guests can unwind in modern rooms and suites, which feature a vivid color palette and signature touches, creating a calming oasis.

2. Connect: Local vibes and cultures

Each Marco Polo Hotel is located at the heart of vibrant cities, making it the ideal location to connect with the local culinary scene as well as cultural offerings. These prime locations offer top-notch dining, shopping and entertainment options for guests to enjoy while exploring the cities.

Marco Polo Ortigas in Pasig, for instance, is just a few steps away from malls like Robinsons Galleria, Ayala the 30th, Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons, The Podium, SM Megamall and Shangri-La Plaza.

Marco Polo Cebu, on the other hand, is located at the prestigious Nivel Hills district, close to shopping destinations and the business district, while offering exquisite views of the Busay Hills and Mactan Channel.

3. Responsible: Sustainable practices

Caring for the environment is essential, and Marco Polo Hotels takes this responsibility seriously.

The hotel chain is dedicated to promoting health-conscious living and eco-friendly practices, such as serving in-room glass bottled water, offering bulk-sized toiletries, and sourcing sustainable seafood.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance’s (GHA) Green Collection, Marco Polo Hotels is committed to protecting both people and the planet, adhering to the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria (GSTC) guidelines and achieving certifications from leading entities, including Green Globe and Green Key.

‘Discover’ Marco Polo Hotels

Giving travelers more reasons to love the hotel brand, Marco Polo Hotels is inviting them to experience its transformation with an exciting promo.

To experience all of Marco Polo Hotel’s new offerings and services, become a Marco Polo DISCOVERY member and book a stay at one of their hotels through their official websites. Reserve online and enjoy an extra 10% discount promo for the best rate guaranteed with breakfast.

Marco Polo DISCOVERY is part of the Global Hotel Alliance’s GHA DISCOVERY, a global loyalty program that offers exclusive benefits and rewards to its members at over 800 hotels across more than 100 countries.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Marco Polo Hotels. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.