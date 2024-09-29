More than just Disneyland: Discover Hong Kong's 12 other hidden gems

Hong Kong is unique because the countryside forms around three-quarters of Hong Kong’s landmass which is why green spaces are literally minutes away from homes. One could scale majestic mountains, visit century old villages or take a quiet stroll amongst nature after a long week.

MANILA, Philippines — Is Disneyland always your ultimate destination when you visit Hong Kong? It might be time to “discover” the many other attractions that are just waiting to be discovered in Hong Kong, a city that remains to be a favorite destination of Filipinos.

Surveys indicate that Filipino travelers are increasingly seeking hidden gems and culturally immersive experiences.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) curated a list of must-try activities perfect for every type of traveler.

1. Escape the city’s hustle and bustle by visiting Peng Chau

A quaint car-free island, Peng Chau offers a glimpse into Hong Kong’s slower-paced lifestyle.

Once a bustling industrial hub with over 100 factories, Peng Chau has got one of its now-defunct factories transformed by a local resident into an art junkyard. It now showcases quirky displays and vibrant graffiti.

2. Bike around Cheung Chau Island

Get the best of Hong Kong’s natural beauty and cultural heritage while exploring this island by bike.

For an adrenaline boost, explore the Cheung Po Tsai cave, a former treasure hideout of a 19th-century pirate. After a long day, treat yourself to delectable seafood while taking in the island’s fresh sea breeze.

3. Savor sunsets at the Braemar Hill

Also known as the Red Incense Burner Summit, this easy and short hiking trail offers a panoramic view of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and Victoria Harbour, perfect for capturing those golden-hour selfies.

4. Experience bird watching at Mai Po Nature Reserve

A haven for bird watchers, this wetland reserve is home to rare migratory birds. Guided tours provide fascinating insights into the reserve's ecological importance, making it a must-visit for nature lovers.

5. Embark on a spiritual retreat at Tsz Shan Monastery

Nestled in the lush hills of Tai Po, this monastery houses a majestic 230-foot bronze-cast white Guan Yin statue. Below it lies Hong Kong’s first museum dedicated to Buddhist art and relics, enriching visitors with mindfulness activities, such as tea meditation, Zen calligraphy, and water offerings.

6. Step back in time through a water tour around Aberdeen

Delve into the life of local fishermen and history of floating houses. Indulge in a bowl of boat noodles, traditionally prepared by fishermen, while enjoying the picturesque view of Aberdeen Harbour from a sampan, which is a traditional flat-bottomed boat.

7. Enroll in a Mahjong workshop

Mahjong is a beloved tradition deeply rooted in Hong Kong culture. Learn the process and enjoy the creative process of designing a mahjong tile that’s uniquely yours with metallic colors and patterns.

8. Create your own neon sign

What’s Hong Kong without its bright neon sign boards? They’ve become synonymous to the city’s vibrant nightlife. Now, you could take home a piece of this iconic scene by crafting your own personalized neon sign in a fun, interactive workshop.

9. Learn a new skill from a local artists at the Mills

Once a textile factory, The Mills is now a revitalized center for arts, culture, and innovation, featuring a mix of shops, galleries, and eateries.

Discover the rich history of Hong Kong’s textile industry while exploring modern creative spaces that celebrate innovation and design.

10. Hunt for rare collectibles at Upper Lascar Row

Known for its eclectic mix of antique shops and thrift stores, this vibrant street offers unique finds and vintage treasures. It is a paradise for shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind items, from antique trinkets to retro collectibles.

11. Taste tradition at Tai Ping

Known to be one of the oldest Western restaurants opened by the Chinese in China and Hong Kong, Tai Ping Koon is a historical restaurant known for its fusion of Western and Chinese cuisines, thus offering a nostalgic dining experience.

Their roasted pigeon and Swiss-style chicken wings are a must-try!

12. Enjoy a nostalgic evening at Kinsman

Inspired by Wong Kar-wai’s classic film "In the Mood for Love," this bar pays homage to Hong Kong's rich heritage and traditions while showcasing the best of Cantonese and Chinese spirits.

Be sure to try their Kowloon Dairy, which is the bar’s innovative interpretation of Hong Kong milk punch.

