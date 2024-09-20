'Bahay Kubo' orchid display opens in Singapore's Gardens by the Bay

MANILA, Philippines — An orchid exhibit inspired by the "Bahay Kubo" recently opened at the popular Singapore tourist destination Gardens by the Bay.

Aptly titled "Gardens by the Bahay Kubo: A Fiesta of Orchids," the exhibit is the first collaboration between the popular tourist destination and the Philippine Embassy, celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Singapore.

During the display's launch last September 16, the Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Medardo G. Macaraig noted that the exhibit serves not only as a platform to showcase the natural beauty of Philippine orchids but also as a cultural bridge between Filipinos and Singaporeans.

"The orchids we present today symbolize resilience and beauty, much like the relationship between our two countries — strong, growing, and ever-flourishing," Macaraig added.

The display features a Bahay Kubo surrounded by over 40 kinds of orchids, including from the Dendrobium, Phalaenopsis, and Vanda genera, the latter featuring the Waling-waling.

"Gardens by the Bahay Kubo: A Fiesta of Orchids" will run until January 2025 and is open to tourists who purchase admission tickets to Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest.

RELATED: Philippine-Swiss relations: Getting stronger every year