Philippine-Swiss relations: Getting stronger every year

A big shoutout to Switzerland Tourism Southeast Asia, Marketing & Communication Manager, Nazrul Hakim Jumahat (3rd from the left, last row), Peter Niederberger of Mount Titlis (first row), and to the passionate tour guides who believe in the advocacy and sustainability of Switzerland.

Just a few months ago, my family and I embarked on the adventure of a lifetime on our trip to Switzerland.

It was a tour that was nothing short of magical and unforgettable: from the snow-covered peaks of the Alps (as it turns out, “alps-hopping” is a thing there) to the serene, car-free streets of Zermatt, my family and I found ourselves in awe of the breathtaking beauty at every turn. Switzerland offers a unique blend of adventure, luxury, and eco-consciousness, making it a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone, even for your teenage kids!

But what was among the most impressive was that the commitment to sustainability was evident everywhere you go.

Anyone could drink clean, fresh water straight from public fountains. We enjoyed train rides powered by sustainable energy, and our family stayed in places that proudly adhered to eco-friendly practices. In one of the places we visited, Zermatt, cars were not allowed, as one of the country’s significant steps to help preserve the pristine environment, and offer visitors a quiet and clean retreat surrounded by nature’s grandeur.

My family and I had “snow much fun” in Switzerland!

Traveling around the country was seamless, too, thanks to the Swiss Travel Pass. It actually allowed us unlimited access to trains, buses and boats. We were also told that it gave free entry as well to over 500 museums.

As a family of five with a loaded itinerary ahead of us, imagine all the hassle we saved when the Swiss Travel Pass let us just hop from one picturesque location to another without the lengthy process of booking separate tickets. This made our Swiss journey not just smooth, but deeply enriching, as it lets us immerse easily into the country’s culture, history and people.

If you're looking forward to a more detailed account of our trip to Switzerland, stay tuned for our Swiss-tour dedicated episodes, or for future columns here!

Filipinos now among the fastest-growing market for Swiss tourism

Our family returned to the Philippines with memories of Switzerland that will last a lifetime. But beyond the personal experiences, one of the things that stood out the most to me are the growing ties between our two nations.

As it turns out, my family and I were among those who experienced firsthand the developing interest for Swiss hospitality. Did you know that the Philippines is shaping up to be one of the fastest-growing markets for Switzerland's tourism?

My team and I with Southeast Asia Switzerland Tourism Director Batiste Pilet (left photo), Phil. Market Representative Sofia Santelices, and Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry Project Officer Christine Gueco (right photo).

Members of the media with the Swiss Tourism team.

While we may not yet rank among the largest tourist markets for Switzerland, we are actually showing one of the highest rates of growth, reflecting the expanding mutual interests and the broader diplomatic ties between the two nations.

At the recent Swiss National Day celebration held in Taguig City, the Embassy of Switzerland made this burgeoning connection clear. It was through the direction of leaders such as Batiste Pilet (Switzerland Tourism Southeast Asia Director) -- who’s one of the architects of this successful tourism drive -- that we can all observe the current rising interest of Filipino travelers in Swiss tourism.

Pilet noted that after learning how hotel occupancy rates would underperform during certain seasons in Switzerland, Swiss tourism began its push for other markets in Asia.

“So, for us to push markets like the Philippines is also relevant because we know that we can afford a good growth because actually it's really filling beds that are not full,” said the Swiss tourism director.

Pilet pointed out that more than 60% of Filipino visitors choose to explore Switzerland during the off-season, with overnight stays growing by an astounding 74% from 2019 to 2023.

As he aptly noted, it may still be a small market but the growth of Filipino tourism in Switzerland is making its way to be the strongest worldwide. While the booming tourism market is exciting, it’s just one aspect of the evolving relationship between our countries.

It is Pilet, and all the amazing folks like the Philippine Market Representative Sofia Santelices and Swiss Tourism’s Nazrul Hakim Jumahat, Marketing & Communication Manager –-- who continue to work hard behind the scenes to make magical journeys like what my family had, possible.

According to Pilet, after they confirmed that there is indeed a huge potential in the growth of Filipino tourism in Switzerland, Pilet and his “antenna office” in Manila resolved to stay.

“The antenna status is a two-year status and after that we decide, do we stay or do we try another potential market. We are staying,” Pilet said to the media.

The Philippine-Swiss ties that bind us

The diplomatic ties between the two nations are noteworthy as well. According to good friend Kent Marjun Primor, Head of Economic & Trade Advisory at the Embassy of Switzerland in the Philippines, trade between the two countries has been steadily increasing.

"Switzerland's economic ties with the Philippines are strong, bolstered by our PH-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) free trade agreement (FTA). In 2023, trade grew by 1.8% to USD 933 million, showing more Filipino products benefiting from zero tariffs," he shared.

Additionally, Swiss companies in the country, numbering around 60, now contribute over 28,000 jobs to the Philippine economy.

Left photo: My husband, Nonong, and I with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Philippines, Gustavo Gonzales (center). Right photo: (L-R): Zuellig Pharma Corp. Govt. Affairs Head, Mike Alzona; Nestle Govt. and Industry Affairs Head, Denya Gracia Iy-Anastacio; Embassy of Switzerland, Economic & Trade Advisory Head and Dir. of Operations, SwissCham Ph, Kent Marjun Primor.

Switzerland’s contributions also extend to education and sustainability. The Swiss Chamber of Commerce (SwissCham) of the Philippines has always been a reliable partner in promoting vocational and technical education, with a focus on apprenticeships and skill recognition. Kent pointed out that they want to put forward apprenticeships and skills recognition, "demonstrating that success, even as a CEO, doesn't always require a college degree."

Additionally, initiatives like the Sustainability Reporting for Responsible Business program help Filipino companies achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, further deepening the collaboration between the two countries.

Our Swiss friends are also one of our best advocates for Pinoy innovation, Kent shared, through initiatives like the Swiss Innovation Prize Competition which is held annually, "giving opportunities and support to young Filipino innovators in every corner of the Philippines."

On a geopolitical level, Switzerland has played a critical role in supporting peace efforts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao.

As Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Nicolas Brühl noted in his speech, “Switzerland’s contribution to the peace process in the Bangsamoro demonstrates our commitment to fostering peace and stability.”

A shared vision for the future

Beyond trade and investment, our Swiss neighbor’s support for us extends to diplomacy, peacebuilding, and a shared commitment to upholding international law.

During a political consultation last year, both nations reaffirmed the importance of international law, particularly in the South China Sea, advocating for dialogue and adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling.

Ambassador Brühl’s words during the Swiss National Day reception encapsulate the spirit of the Swiss-Philippine relationship: “Though our nations differ in geography, culture, and history, we are united by a shared vision of peace, prosperity and progress.”

My team and I with Swiss Ambassador Nicolas Brühl, his wife and Swiss Deputy Head of Mission, Thimon Fürst

As Filipino tourists continue to explore Switzerland’s natural wonders, and as both nations deepen their diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, it’s clear that the connection between the Philippines and Switzerland is not only growing – it’s thriving.

This partnership, built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable growth, promises a bright future for both our countries. Like what Dr. Brühl, Director Pilet, and my friend Kent are rooting for, I also hope that our country and nations like Switzerland continue to explore, learn from each other, and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous world.

With media friends (L-R) Bea Bernardo of NHK, Tristan Nodalo of News WatchPh, JP Soriano of GMA News, and Joyce Rocamora of PNA

------

Follow my social media accounts JingCastaneda: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok and Twitter. Please share your stories or suggest topics at editorial@jingcastaneda.ph.