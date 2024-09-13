Looking for a unique weekend getaway? Check out these travel inspo and tips

The search for an enjoyable weekend getaway is over with these travel inspos and tips. What’s more, make your weekend distinct with a drink that suits your taste.

MANILA, Philippines — Many Filipinos wait for the weekend not just to rest but also to enjoy a weekend getaway.

Whether looking for a nearby road trip, a city staycation, or an extended out-of-town trip, the choices abound! But why not make it unique by trying something you’ve never done before?

Check out these travel inspos and tips!

Inspo 1: Ride the waves but not on a surfboard

Skimboarding or skimming is a boardsport that uses a skimboard to glide across a shallow water surface and meet a wave to ride back to shore.

Enjoy the thrill of this activity in Zambales where resorts offer skimboarding lessons. Plus, you get a chance to chill on the beach after a tiring skimboarding sesh.

Tip: Make sure to pack skincare for post-sports activities such as aloe vera gel, anti-chaffing cream or stick, and cooling towels among others.

Inspo 2: City staycation with a sandy twist

Staycation in the city is another option to spend the weekend. Did you know, there are properties where you can frolic in the sand? This is possible with the advent of condos and hotels with sandy, man-made beaches!

Tip: When booking using online apps, go to the filter bar and tick the amenities such as pool or beach.

Inspo 3: Yacht island hopping

If you have the time and resources, you can also try chartering a yacht. Imagine lounging or partying on the deck as the yacht sails from one island to the next.

Wear your swimwear as you can jump and dip on the clear blue waters anytime permitted. Or you can just stay and feel the ocean vibes while watching the sun set.

Tip: Make sure to stock up on food so there’s plenty to munch on as the yacht sails. For drinks, choose a premium beer that’s suited for your taste.

The distinct beer for your weekend getaways

TV personality and content creator Genesis Redido is one who knows how to make weekend getaways unique.

His destination of choice is Tagaytay where he can easily drive to, have scenic views and spend time with friends. To make their weekend more special, he said, “On this trip I made it memorable by having an inuman session with my friends, where I brought my all-time favorite the San Miguel Premium All-Malt.”

He continued, “It’s brewed with 100% pure malt resulting in a full flavored slightly sweetish and balanced lager.”

Aside from San Miguel Premium All-Malt, a full-flavored European-style lager brewed from 100% pure malt, Genesis also reminds everyone to try the other San Miguel Premium beer brands namely San Miguel Super Dry, made from 100% imported German aroma hops for that clean, crisp flavor; San Miguel Cerveza Negra, made from premium roasted malt for balanced bitterness and sweetness with hints of caramel, coffee and chocolate; and San Miguel Cerveza Blanca, a Belgian-style wheat ale brewed with citrus, coriander and spices.

Take your pick from San Miguel Premium Beers—San Miguel Super Dry, San Miguel Cerveza Negra, San Miguel Cerveza Blanca and San Miguel Premium All-Malt, and say cheers to a weekend that’s distinct to your taste.

For more information, follow @sanmiguelpremiumallmalt, @sanmiguelsuperdry, @sanmiguelcervezanegra, @sanmiguelcervezablanca on Facebook and Instagram.

For ages 18 and up. Drink responsibly.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with San Miguel Beer. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.