Sentosa in night mode: New after-dark experiences, exclusive promos to try in Singapore

Night Mode is designed to enhance Sentosa's appeal after sunset, expanding its charm beyond daytime attractions. The initiative features new nighttime experiences, extended hours and exclusive promotions, creating a thrilling after-dark atmosphere across the island.

MANILA, Philippines — Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has launched “Sentosa Night Mode,” offering a range of exciting after-dark activities from August to October. This initiative aims to revitalize Sentosa's nightlife with a vibrant lineup of events and promotions.

Visitors can enjoy the island’s lively nightlife and beach clubs, solidifying Sentosa as a must-visit day-to-night destination for both locals and tourists.

Night Mode is designed to enhance Sentosa's appeal after sunset, expanding its charm beyond daytime attractions. The initiative features new nighttime experiences, extended hours and exclusive promotions, creating a thrilling after-dark atmosphere across the island.

“The Night Mode initiative aims to diversify Sentosa's offerings and extend its appeal beyond daylight hours to cater to growing visitor demands for evening entertainment options on Sentosa," said SDC CEO Thien Kwee Eng.

"With Night Mode, SDC aims to create new opportunities for guests to discover Sentosa anew and to extend the length of stay on Sentosa," she added.

What to expect at Sentosa Night Mode

Night Mode is jam-packed with activities and experiences for visitors of all ages.

Boasting 11 themed weekends featuring festive markets, street performances, to movie screenings, each weekend promises daytime fun that cascades seamlessly into the night.

1. ImagiNite at Sentosa Sensoryscape

With the recent addition of Sentosa Sensoryscape, a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting guests from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s beaches in the south, and to the various Night Mode offerings on the island, guests are invited to explore Sensoryscape and let their senses wander.

Spanning 30,000 square meters, Sensoryscape is an oasis blending nature, design and technology for an immersive, multi-sensorial journey. When night falls, Sensoryscape transforms into a night-time spectacle with ImagiNite, a unique outdoor light art with augmented reality experience that is designed to heighten guests’ sensory adventure.

Sensoryscape is open to the public daily, with ImagiNite starting nightly at 7:50 p.m.

RELATED: What’s new in Singapore’s Sentosa: A tech and nature-inspired attraction, your next must-visit

2. Sentosa Naturalist Night Adventure & Fort Siloso

Building on its repertoire of unique and engaging island tours, guests can also delight in night experiences such as Sentosa Naturalist Night Adventure and Fort Siloso Night Experience.

These experiences will bring guests along on an unforgettable journey exploring Sentosa’s nocturnal wildlife and the historic Fort Siloso.

3. Late-night performances and activities

On the third weekend of each month, visitors can expect extended operation hours and a variety of promotions at attractions, dining establishments and retail outlets.

The last weekend of August to October will see the transformation of Siloso Beach Walk into a vibrant street party area, featuring themed clubbing events for a memorable night out.

Island businesses like Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett, Singapore’s iconic bungy jumping site, will be introducing Twilight Thrills, an exhilarating night bungy experience for thrill-seekers under the stars.

Additionally, Mega Adventure Park is also extending its hours into the night, offering a memorable night zip line experience where guests can soar through the night sky and discover the illuminated beauty of the island.

4. Upcoming fun events

Night Mode will also introduce three new and highly anticipated events set to redefine and deliver an extraordinary after-hours experience for visitors.

Waterbomb Singapore 2024: August 24 and 25, 2 p.m to 11 p.m, Siloso Beach. Tickets start from $202



Get ready for an electrifying Waterbomb Singapore featuring a star-studded lineup comprising more than 10 popular K-pop and K-hip-hop stars, including Jay Park, RAIN, 2NE1 members CL and Sandara Park, Jessi and BamBam. The inaugural Singapore edition is a perfect blend of daytime fun that extends well into the night, catering to music lovers and water enthusiasts.

10 Hands: September 6, 7 p.m to 10 p.m, Sentosa Golf Club. $238++ per pax, tickets available for sale at Pelago



Indulge in a one-night-only, exclusive showcase of culinary artistry, where top chefs from Sentosa come together to create an extraordinary six-course dinner menu at Sentosa Golf Club. Pair the dinner with cocktails by Signature Cocktail Co, a local company that collaborates with the world's best bartenders to create premium ready-to-drink cocktails.



September 6, 7 p.m to 10 p.m, Sentosa Golf Club. $238++ per pax, tickets available for sale at Pelago Indulge in a one-night-only, exclusive showcase of culinary artistry, where top chefs from Sentosa come together to create an extraordinary six-course dinner menu at Sentosa Golf Club. Pair the dinner with cocktails by Signature Cocktail Co, a local company that collaborates with the world's best bartenders to create premium ready-to-drink cocktails. Savour Park: September 13 to 15 and 20 to 22, 3 p.m to 10 p.m, Palawan Green. Free admission



A free entry, pet-friendly event that will take over Palawan Green over two weekends and guests can enjoy extended hours up to 10:00 p.m filled with a diverse lineup of culinary delights and activities from 16 different food wagons and kombi vans.



Other event highlights include a vintage car fleet display, movie screenings, live DJ performances, hands-on workshops and joy rides in vintage cars.

For a complete schedule of Night Mode events, extended operating hours and special promotions, visit sentosa.com.sg/nightmode.

Guide to Sentosa Island

Planning a trip to Singapore soon? Check out this quick Philstar.com guide on the top 5 things to do on Sentosa Island.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Sentosa Development Corporation. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.