From serene stays to extraordinary experiences, you can escape the ordinary at Pico Sands Hotel

Whether you seek a peaceful retreat or an action-packed vacation, Pico Sands Hotel is the ultimate destination for your next extraordinary escape.

MANILA, Philippines — Nestled in the vast and lush landscapes of Hamilo Coast, just two and a half hours from the metro, is Pico Sands Hotel.

Known as a prime choice for those searching for a top-notch beach resort near Metro Manila, the hotel has become a favored destination for those seeking a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Serene stays

The hotel boasts spacious, well-appointed rooms with breathtaking lagoon or mountain views of the surrounding natural beauty. Each room is designed with modern convenience to ensure a comfortable stay. The rooms are adorned with carefully selected paintings that resonate with it being a home to various bird species.

Staying committed to sustainability, Pico Sands Hotel prepares a reusable glass water bottle and filtered water station for guests to consume on each hotel floor.

Picturesque moments at Pico

Hosting special events in extraordinary venues elevates the experience of your life’s celebrated moments. Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, with its beach views and architecture surrounded by nature, brings a unique charm to weddings, social gatherings, as well as meetings and conferences.

Imagine creating memories with your loved ones with the awe-inspiring backdrop of the sea and mountains.

Indoor fun

While Pico is known for its pristine waters and various options for outdoor activities, the resort provides a range of indoor options suitable for guests of all ages. Adjacent to the hotel, the Country Club offers a wide array of indoor sports and entertainment.

Engage in friendly competitions of basketball, badminton or pickleball matches on the full-sized courts, or enjoy a spirited game of bowling or billiards with your friends. Additionally, for those who like to stay active, the club features a fully equipped gym.

Meanwhile, families with children can enjoy Club Pico, a fun play area equipped with arts and crafts activities.

Extraordinary experiences

Indulge in a diverse range of water sports activities like paddleboarding, jet skiing or an exhilarating towable ride with your squad to level up your vacation game. Explore the lively marine world by snorkeling in the calm waters of Pico de Loro Cove and Santelmo Cove, located just a brief five-minute speedboat ride apart.

Santelmo, a top-notch Nasugbu diving gem, boasts untouched beauty with pristine white sand lining its crystal-clear waters. Come and explore the marine protected area and learn more about the property’s commitment to sustainability.

Delectable delights

Pico Sands Hotel provides guests with a range of convenient dining choices beyond the typical hotel restaurants. The Pico Restaurant & Bar, situated on the hotel’s ground floor, is an all-day dining restaurant that offers Italian cuisine with an al-fresco option, taking in Pico's lush surroundings and serene lagoon vista.

Enjoy dining by the beach at Reef Bar with a Tex-Mex menu offering specialty drinks and kid-friendly options.

At Lagoa Restaurant, Country Club's signature dining outlet, guests can enjoy a Filipino buffet on weekends and partake of Asian and Regional à la carte food options during weekdays.

Known to be a perfect spot for a quick pick-me-up, Grab N’ Go, located in the Country Club Lobby offers rich coffee flavors and tasty treats along with essentials for guests to use during their stay.

Road to zero

Pico Sands Hotel is fully committed to sustainability as we continue to make significant changes by implementing extensive measures, such as recycling initiatives and cutting down on single-use plastics across hotel operations from 72% to 55% in 2019.

Its dining options prioritize locally sourced and organic ingredients, supporting sustainable gardening practices while offering fresh and sumptuous meals. The Sustainable Diner initiative effectively reduced food waste management by 57% from the baseline data in 2019.

Pico Sands Hotel believes that each small effort contributes to a significant positive change for the planet. It is devoted to striking a harmonious balance between luxury and eco-friendly initiatives, ensuring that the natural surroundings remain preserved for generations to come.

As the day ends, the beach transforms into the perfect backdrop for a stunning sunset. Families can go around together, exchanging stories and creating enduring memories beneath the starry sky, concluding a day brimming with joy and excitement.

Whether you seek a peaceful retreat or an action-packed vacation, Pico Sands Hotel caters to all preferences, making it the ultimate destination for your next extraordinary escape.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Pico Sands Hotel. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.