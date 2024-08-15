5 things to explore in Quezon City's 1st luxury integrated resort

MANILA, Philippines — Those who have been to Quezon City would have undoubtedly seen the newest attraction that bears a familiar name: Solaire.

The newly opened building has been attracting curious bystanders on what it offers.

Here are some of the features of Solaire North, the recently opened luxury integrated resort in Quezon City. It is the first Solaire located in the Entertainment City in Parañaque.

1. 38-storey high

The latest entertainment destinaton stands at 38-storey high with 530 keys. These keys open to deluxe guest rooms ranging from 42 to 49 square meters, while suites are between 89 to 382 square meters.

While the sunset view of the Manila Bay is an attraction in Parañaque, the property boasts of an outdoor L-shaped swimming pool with cabañas where guests can enjoy a sweeping view of Quezon City's cityscape and the adjacent Kids Waterpark.

2. Kids Waterpark

It is not only the parents who can enjoy the hotel's amenities. Children also get their dedicated spaces.

There is a Kids Waterpark for active kids who want to swim and bathe.

For those who choose to stay indoors, there is the six-level play structure in the Kids Club. It features a play village, soft play area, and a purpose-built children bowling alley that stimulate cognitive abilities.

The Kids Club can also be converted into an events place for children's birthday parties and gatherings.

3. 14 dining outlets

The newly opened integrated resort also features the brand's signature dining outlets: the family-friendly Chinese outlet Red Lantern, the hip Japanese restaurant Yakumi, and the Italian steakhouse Finestra. It also has the popular all-day buffet, Fresh.

Noodle lovers can drop by The Food Court, which offers Asian and local selections, including an exclusive stall called Kkanbu Express, or they can head to the 24-hour Lucky Noodles when the need for a piping hot bowl of ramen strikes at 3 a.m.

Of course, Filipino staples and favorites are also readily available via Manyaman, the Kapampangan dining outlet, the newest addition to the brand's restaurant concepts.

Lobby Lounge offers hot coffee, tea, pastries and cakes for a little bit of afternoon session. For those who want to spend time swimming or enjoying sundowners, the Pool Cafe offers burgers, grilled meats, and barbecues.

4. Tepidarium, Japanese onsen

Apart from the requisite spa and gym facilities present in any luxury resort, the property boasts of plunge pools and Japanese onsen tubs.

A unique feature that can only found in the newly opened resort is the tepidarium, which it said is the country's first and only tepidarium.

Ancient Roman public baths feature a tepidarium, described as the warm room of the bath.

5. Pillarless grand ballroom

The property is geared toward hosting events. One of its features is the pillarless grand ballroom that can approximately accommodate 1,300 guests with concert-style seating.

It can also be partitioned to become three halls.

Kids Waterpark 24-hour noodle outlet Lucky Noodles L-shaped pool Living area of the Sky Suite < >

