Largest indoor ice and snow theme park now fully operational

MANILA, Philippines — China's Harbin Ice and Snow World, certified by the Guinness World Records as the "world's largest indoor ice and snow theme park," is now fully operational.

The theme park features nine themed areas and 13 experience projects within a 23,800 square meter area.

An immersive experience of ice, snow, light and shadow, it also includes entertainment and interaction elements that allow visitors to "cross winter and summer in one second," even during the summer season.

The theme park's pavilion uses ice stored from the Songhua River and some colored ice with edible pigments, shaped through internationally advanced ice carving and snow building techniques. The temperature inside is kept between -8 and -12°C.

The 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival was recently held earlier this month, which saw Harbin Ice and Snow World become a multi-functional urban ecological resort area.

