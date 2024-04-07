'Futuristic' cable car cabins launched in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Mount Faber Leisure Group recently celebrated a milestone with another milestone. When it marked the Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary last March, it launched the new, futuristic SkyOrb Cabins on the Singapore Cable Car-Mount Faber line.

Gracing the historic launch, which took place at the Mount Faber Peak, were Bob Tan and Thien Kwee Eng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, respectively, of the Sentosa Development Corporation; as well as Michael Syn and Buhdy Bok, Chairman and Managing Director, respectively, of Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Exclusively designed for the Singapore Cable Car, the SkyOrb Cabin is said to be the world's first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin. Unlike conventional cabins, the SkyOrb Cabins come in a spherical design that breaks the boundaries of traditional cable car aesthetics, thus offering a futuristic and captivating look.

Fitted with glass-bottomed floors to allow guests to view the scenery below their feet, the new cabins offer guests an elevated journey with a stunning panoramic view of the skyline. As night falls, a captivating ring of lights surrounds the cabin windows, casting an illuminating glow that imparts a distinctly futuristic ambience.

The SkyOrb Cabins have been thoughtfully designed with double window louvres at the front and triple window louvres at the rear, providing enhanced air ventilation for guests on board. To offer an exclusive experience, only seven SkyOrb Cabins will join the existing fleet, enriching the vibrancy of the Sentosa skyline.

The SkyOrb cabin has a glass-bottomed floor.

“Each SkyOrb cabin, a gleaming chrome orb soaring through the sky, embodies modern design. These cabins offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience, taking them on a discovery between Mount Faber Peak and Sentosa, unveiling breathtaking views along the way,” said Bok of the Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Collaboratively designed between Mount Faber Leisure Group and renowned cable car cabin manufacturer CWA, the SkyOrb Cabins showcase product innovation and commitment to creating new unique experiences for guests. Based in Olten, Switzerland, CWA has enjoyed a long partnership with Mount Faber Leisure Group, starting with the first generation of the Singapore Cable Car cabins, which were launched in 1974.

On March 20, 2024, the SkyOrb Cabins were opened for guests to experience, with tickets available for sale at the Singapore Cable Car’s Mount Faber and Sentosa Station ticketing counters.

Mount Faber Line and Cable Car Sky Pass ticket holders have the privilege of upgrading one-way of their round trip (between Mount Faber and Sentosa Cable Car Stations) to a SkyOrb Cabin experience. This upgrade costs $15 per person on weekdays and $20 per person on weekends and public holidays.

