Top 3 reasons why you should have a luxurious vacation in this Palawan resort this 2024

This 2024, SETIR is surely poised to become your new aspirational island getaway with the launch of Salepan, its newest high-end villas tucked amid turquoise waters, lush green landscapes and Palawan’s iconic limestone cliffs.

MANILA, Philippines — New year, new travels! If you’re already planning unforgettable adventures in 2024, there’s no need to look far. Locally, you’ll never run out of new options with our beautiful tropical islands—thousands of them!

In Palawan alone, the once sleepy town of Culion is becoming a sought-after destination for many reasons. Its former leper colony and hospital, once stigmatized, is now a unique draw for history and culture aficionados. Add to this the unspoiled and pristine beaches that’s a sure hit to nature-lovers and explorers.

Then there is the Sunlight Eco-Tourism Island Resort (SETIR), which in the last few years, has added allure to Culion through its Maldives-inspired water villas.

Here are the top three reasons for you to discover SETIR and experience Salepan Villas.

1. Redefined luxury

As the latest addition to SETIR’s existing water villa categories, Salepan is redefining travel luxury.

Upon arrival at Salepan, you are welcomed by a dedicated butler available 24 hours to provide a more personalized travel experience.

Then, take a step inside the expansive two-story villa that immediately gives a warm and bright ambiance. Its tropical yet contemporary design spotlights local crafts and furnishings such as inabel weaves, lamps and chairs.

Finally, relax in one of the two big bedrooms: one featuring a king-sized bed; the other, two double beds. Both rooms are equipped with LED televisions, Bang and Olufsen speakers, a minibar with a Nespresso coffee machine, safety deposit boxes, bathrobe and slippers, a smart toilet and bath amenities.

You can also expect worry-free private land and luxury boat transfers to and from Busuanga Airport, ensuring the beginning of a most memorable stay.

2. Exclusivity and privacy

Salepan, which means sunset in the local dialect, also promises stunning ocean or mountain sunset views in your own private haven.

The villa also comes with its own kitchenette and dining area on the lanai, an infinity jacuzzi pool, multiple lounge areas and a rooftop balcony—spaces where you can unwind the whole day, making you not want to leave the villa.

Most notably, all your needs are also within reach. Remember your personal butler? He or she can arrange personalized activities such as sunset cruises, scuba diving or private spa, even organize and schedule meals.

For an even more exclusive experience, you can enjoy an in-villa culinary feast prepared by Salepan’s dedicated private chef. Whether a hearty breakfast or an elegant evening meal, you can indulge in an epicurean delight at your own pace and to your liking.

3. Dining and recreation

Craving for more? No worries as there 10 dining outlets at SETIR that you can choose from. Go to Hikari Teppanyaki for an authentic Japanese experience, or to Mangrove for modern Filipino cuisine.

Other options include cafés, a bar, a hotpot place and a steakhouse, among others.

SETIR’s diverse facilities will also invite you to explore outside your Salepan. You can lounge at the infinity pool while enjoying a cocktail from the bar. Or you can seek adventure by biking around the island or kayaking on the waters.

Not to miss is Palawan’s rich marine biodiversity, which you can experience by SCUBA diving or snorkeling. If you’re chill, you can opt for a glass bottom boat ride.

Convinced yet? SETIR’s Salepan Villas are ready for accommodations beginning this January. But you have the whole year to plan and book! With curated and meaningful experiences awaiting you and your loved ones, this dreamy Palawan vacation will undoubtedly be worthwhile.

For more information, visit www.sunlighthotelsandresorts.com/setir. For updates, follow @sunlightecotourismislandresort on Facebook and @sunlight_islandresort on Instagram.