Post-holiday trip? 5 fun destinations to consider

So, revenge travel it is for you, although you deliberately avoided the influx of travelers going in and out of the country last Christmas season because it was too chaotic and time-consuming. Instead, you opted to wait out the holidays and go for a post-holiday trip.

MANILA, Philippines — After being cooped up for so long during the COVID-19 pandemic, we Filipinos unleashed our passion for travel once the green light was given.

According to data from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), the country's air passenger traffic volume in domestic and international flights increased more than fourfold to 13.2 million passengers in the first half of 2022, up from 2.95 million for the same period in 2021. The easing of travel restrictions prompted everyone to pack their bags and go on revenge travel.

Where to? Here are some suggestions from AXA, which also urges everyone to get travel insurance coverage to make sure everything turns out to be just the way you want it to.