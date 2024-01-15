Emirates to give away free Museum of the Future, Atlantis Aquaventure tickets

MANILA, Philippines — Emirates has today announced a new offer for travelers planning to visit Dubai.

Starting from January 12, people who book flights to Dubai or add a stopover in Dubai of 8 hours or more can enjoy free tickets to two of the city’s biggest attractions – the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure.

The Museum of the Future is the newest jewel in the Dubai skyline where you’ll be transported into the world 50 years from now. Furthermore, you can cool off on the slides and rides at Atlantis Aquaventure, the world’s largest waterpark.

This special offer is valid on tickets bought between January 12 to February 1, 2024, for travel between January 15 and March 31, 2024. The offer is available in all cabins and bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates call center, Emirates ticketing office, or via travel agents, and can be redeemed at least 96 hours before you travel.

From soaking up the sun on beautiful beaches, shopping at Dubai Mall, and enjoying the views from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa to dining at incredible restaurants in Dubai, why not make Dubai your next winter sun holiday?

Emirates currently operates 25 weekly flights from Manila, Cebu, and Clark to Dubai.