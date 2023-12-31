New Year staycation or ‘bleisure’: Four Points by Sheraton debuts in Puerto Princesa

Four Points By Sheraton just opened in the country in Puerto Princesa to cater to all kinds of tourists, including those who are into “bleisure”or travelers who combine business and leisure.

MANILA, Philippines — A new hotel welcomes guests to a tropical adventure getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

It is located along Sabang beach, around 70 kilometers or 90-minute drive north east of Puerto Princesa City and 78 kilometers from Puerto Princesa Airport.

The new hotel is the first Four Points by Sheraton in the country and is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 hotel brands.

It houses 168 guest rooms, featuring its signature comfort bed, modern marble-floored bathrooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and balconies with scenic views of the mountains and beaches.

Puerto Princesa, dubbed as the “City in a Forest” is home to natural, cultural and historical sites such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Subterranean River National Park, 8.2 kilometer-long Underground River to explore and the Sabang Mangrove Forest, among others.

It is accessible to both local and international travelers as it is 90-minute direct flight away from Manila.

Duke Nam, area vice president of Korean and Philippines, Marriott International, said that they are delighted over the entry of Four Points by Sheraton to the country and in Puerto Princesa.

“Palawan is a destination that offers unparalleled cultural and natural adventure, allowing our Four Points brand philosophy of ‘Travel. Reinvented’ to shine. The new hotel welcomes guests with everything they need, including modern guest rooms, genuine service, and an authentic sense of the locale in one of the Philippines’ must-visit destinations,” he said.

For the hotel’s general manager, Dietmar Platz, said the hotel is “the perfect destination for solo travelers, groups or families looking for adventure off the beaten path, and to wake up every day in the middle of a UNESCO World Heritage site" since it is located along Sabang beach.

“Our hotel is ideally situated for enjoying all of it together with the outstanding hospitality of Four Points by Sheraton, and we look forward very much to welcoming guests to discover and explore this uniquely beautiful destination,” Platz said.

The hotel is open to accepting open-air set-up gatherings such as weddings, parties and concerts. It will open its indoor venue for meetings in 2024.

Aside from its beach venue, the hotel boasts 1,367 square swimming pool with a pool bar right in the middle.

Meanwhile, there are 47 square-meter suite room with 65-inch flat-screen TV.

For food options, it has two restaurants that offer farm-to table dining experience, showcasing local ingredients. The first is Evolution, where guests can dine outdoors by the sea. It is an all-day dining with open kitchen and live cooking stations.

The second restaurant is Italian, Il Fiore, that likewise offers al fresco dining. It serves upscale Italian cuisine and creative cocktails. Both offer locally brewed craft bear.

Other amenities of the hotel include its 24/7 fitness center with sauna or in-house spa as well as the playground at the Kids Club.

This season of year-end celebrations, it is offering special rate for guests who will be staying from Dec. 31, 2023 until Jan. 1, 2024. Guests could avail of the promotion which includes a stay at the Deluxe Garden View room, breakfast for two and dinner for two for rates starting at P18,100 a night. The rooms can be book through its official website.