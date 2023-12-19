What's your vibe? This quiz will reveal your next staycation spot!

Where should you escape for this well-deserved staycation? Take this quiz, and we'll help you uncover your perfect staycation destination that's all about embracing your unique vibes.

MANILA, Philippines — As the year winds down, you might be sitting on some leftover vacation days, or you could just be itching for a break from the Q4 chaos. That sweet temptation of a staycation is whispering in your ear, inviting you to kick back, relax and take life easy without straying too far from home.

And here's the exciting part—where should you escape for this well-deserved staycation? Don't fret; we've got you covered!

Take this quiz, and we'll help you uncover your perfect staycation destination that's all about embracing your unique vibes.

Drink to possibilities with Summit Still and Sparkling

In discovering your perfect staycation destination, it’s important to consider your vibes and how a destination embodies that. If you strive to be eco-conscious and responsible for the environment in your own little ways, Summit Water has good news for you.

Summit Still and Sparkling, the Philippines' first locally made still and sparkling water in a glass bottle, has partnered with top-rated staycation destinations in Metro Manila—Conrad Manila, Grand Hyatt Manila, Westin Manila, Hilton Manila, City of Dreams, Shangri-La The Fort and Manila Marriott Hotel—to help reduce consumption of single-use plastic water bottles with 100% recyclable glass bottles.

So choose Summit Still and Sparkling on your next stay at these hotels and join in this collective effort toward sustainability.

Moreover, if you thought sustainability meant compromising on quality, think again. Summit Still and Sparkling delivers high-quality water without the guilt.

Summit Still and Sparkling is also available at affordable prices in supermarkets nationwide and online at https://asiabrewery.com/. The 330ml bottle goes for P39 SRP, 1L bottle for P73 SRP. — JAP TOBIAS

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story was created with Summit Water. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.