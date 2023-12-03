Filipinos want to visit Paris for Christmas — search data

MANILA, Philippines — The French capital of Paris is the dream Christmas destination for Filipinos, according to online search data collected by security review website Cloudwards.

A research team at Cloudwards search on social media platforms and several online sources for the most sought-after vacation spots.

The team then analyzed Google search volume data of these locations with Christmas travel-related keywords like "Christmas in (location)" and "Things to do in (location) for Christmas."

Searches were done in English and a country's native language for organic and accurate findings as possible.

Paris was the top Christmas destination for individuals in the Philippines and seven other countries, including Japan, Taiwan and Portugal.

Yuletide season ideas in the French capital range from admiring the Christmas lights on the Champs Elysées to the ever-present Marchés de Noël.

The leading Christmas destination overall was London, United Kingdom — mostly selected by Asian countries — followed by Vienna, Austria.

The United States' New York City, like Paris, was also the top selection in eight countries, though it was a result of several nations in Central and South America.

Other cities that topped in multiple countries were Budapest, Prague, Brussels, Tokyo and Strasbourg.

