Travel and Tourism

Miss Universe 'Hello Universe' Tour: What to expect

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 3:50pm
JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — As this year's Miss Universe candidates continue their preparations to become R'Bonney Gabriel's successor, a number of beauty pageant fans will get to see the events of the 72nd Miss Universe unfold before their eyes up close and in person.

Earlier this year, the Miss Universe Organization currently head by Thai businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip or Anne JKN, offered special VIP tour packages that would allow fans exclusive access to pageant events and enjoy locations around El Salvador, which is hosting Miss Universe 2023.

The 12 days and eight nights "Once in a Lifetime El Salvador Tour" consists of a curated tour program that will take visitors around the natural and cultural wonders of El Salvador on top of VIP pageant access.

These include VIP competition tickets to the Preliminary, National Costume and Coronation events as well as an exclusive Gala dinner in the company of the reigning Miss Universe, the Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel.

Miss Universe 2023 to push through despite JKN Global Group bankruptcy news

The tour package, which began last November 11, had roundtrip Economy Class tickets (departure from Bangkok, Thailand) with an overnight stop in Los Angeles on the return journey, not to mention a stay in a four-star hotel, ground arrangements, most meals, and transportation all taken care of.

All things considered, the "Once in a Lifetime El Salvador Tour" had a starting price of $6,650 or P373,000.

Pageant fans of course can choose to purchase tickets for flights and accommodations themselves, though the total cost would be over P150,000 per person.

That doesn't include tickets to the Miss Universe events, where the preliminary round tickets cost between $200 (P11,200) and $800 (P45,000) and coronation night tickets range between $500 (P28,000) and $2,000 (P112,200).

Miss Universe 2023 will begin with the preliminary competition on November 15 (November 16, 8 a.m. in the Philippines) and the national costume competition on November 16 (November 17, 9 a.m. in the Philippines), before the main coronation event on November 18 (November 19, 9 a.m. in the Philippines).

Pageant vloggers Tita Lavinia, Norman Tinio share top picks for Miss Universe 2023 

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2023
