Singapore's Changi Airport offers bicycle rentals for layover passengers

Newly built Changi Jewel complex at the Changi international airport is pictured during a media preview in Singapore on April 11, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore's Changi Airport is offering passengers free bicycle rentals.

In its official Facebook page, the airport said bicycle rental is for passengers with a layover of at least five and a half hours.

"Changi Airport now offers free bicycle rental for passengers with a layover of at least 5.5 hours," the airport announced.

"Make the most of your time in transit and explore a different side of Singapore on two wheels," it added.

The airport, however, said that electronic bikes are not available.

"Unfortunately for this promotion, only normal bicycles are available," the airport answered a query.

The type of bikes available are Mountain Bike, City Bike, BMX Bike, Hybrid Bike, Tandem Bike, Adult Tricycle, Childseat Bike and Kids Bike

