Key learnings from 1st Philippine Tourism Dive Dialogue

Esteemed panelists of the recently concluded 1st Philippine Dive Dialogues at the Fili Hotel in Nustar Cebu.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s inaugural Philippine Tourism Dive Dialogue, spearheaded by the Department of Tourism, convened participants from the private and public sections to discuss challenges, opportunities and insights on strengthening the country’s dive tourism industry.

At the Fili Hotel at Nustar Cebu, industry experts and stakeholders led panel discussions. Here are their insights:

Panel 1

Panel 1, which focused on marine environmental protection and conservation, gathered insights from Angelique Songco, the Protected Area Superintendent (PASu) of the Tubbataha Reef and Natural Park; CG Vice Admiral Robert Patrimonio; Tanya Rabat-Tan, Director of DOT Region XI; and Fra-And Timothy Quimpo, marine biologist and conservationist.

Quimpo started the panel discussion in citing habitat destruction as a diving-specific threat. He emphasized the need to strictly implement existing rules and policies to help nature heal itself.

“Whatever concerns you have in your region, now is the perfect time to sit down with the correct agencies and discuss these environmental issues and how to address [them],” he said.

Patrimonio agreed with Quimpo’s sentiments, further putting stress on how the existing regulations lie on local government units to be fully implemented.

Tan, on the otherhand, explained that if tourism activities are managed properly, it can be a powerful ally in not just marine, but any natural site conservation.

Meanwhile, Songco touched on the rules of wildlife interaction in the Tubbataha Reef.

“The rangers cannot watch every dive or every tourist that dives in Tubbataha, so we rely on the dive operators to implement these rules,” she said, emphasizing trust between rangers and dive operators in the region.

Panel 2

Panel 2 focused on dive products: free diving, scuba diving, black water diving and underwater photography.

Professional underwater photographer and writer Scott Gutsy Tuason spoke with panelists Vanessa Vergara, Ocean Advocate, Certified Free Diver and Scuba Instructor; Juan Naval, Technical Expert/Advocate; Jaime Sarte III, PADI Instructor; and Arabelle Jimenez, mermaid trainer and journalist.

Vergara stressed that there are several different trainings that you can do for diving, and opportunities abound not only in the Philippines, but globally.

“Here in the Philippines, this is the perfect time to have a dialogue like this because everyone is still learning. There are different dive shops here, but [it’s] only now that they're beginning to look into freediving because of the demand,” she said.

Meanwhile, Naval stressed that technical diving requires students to have a great deal of perseverance and patience. “You need a lot of time in the water. There's no better teacher than time in the water.”

Jimenez explained that with mermaiding, dive operators or resorts can have an extra activity for the whole family. It also helps diving parents to focus while they're out in the water, as the kids can do mermaiding and be taught about environmental awareness.

Panel 3

Panel 3 discussed domestic and international marketing campaigns for the diving tourism industry.

Led by Marga Nograles, the chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board, the panel included Daneil Stracy, managing director of Lalaguna Villas in Puerto Galera; Rowena Sorioso, head, Product and Market Development of Dive and Nature-Based Tourism, Office of Product and Market Development, DOT; Cha Ocampo, travel and lifestyle content creator, and certified freediver; and Karina Rosa Tiopes, regional director, DOT Region VIII.

Stracy shared that they rely a lot on technology to promote their dive shows and products. “The [dive] shows themselves are an integral part of our marketing objectives now. We do a lot of domestic marketing as well. We do a lot of Facebook sponsored ads, Instagram, Whatsapp. We also do Google AdWords.”

Ocampo noted that social media content creators have to understand their responsibility as a marketing person as well.

Meanwhile, Tiopes and Sorioso extend their gratitude to Secretary Frasco for having the visionary leadership to include dive tourism in her agenda.

Panel 4

Panel 4 focused on safety, standards and accreditation of tourism-related establishments for scuba diving.

In terms of safety standards on liveaboard dive experiences, safety standards and regulations that operators should adhere to, Yvette Lee, commissioner for Liveaboard / Dive Boats, PCSSD, explained that they come under two other agencies: the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Coast Guard.

Engr. Emmanuel Carpio, Regional Director MARINA Region VII discussed that they formulate various safety requirements for recreational and commercial boats.

Virgilio Maguigad, director of the Office of Tourism Standards and Regulations, DOT, stressed the cooperation of the DOT and PCSSD. They have begun plans on establishing and strengthening more safety standards and regulations, specifically for dive operators and dive sites across the country.

Other panelists included Marco Angelo Ancheta, executive director of Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving (PCSSD); Romir Aglugub, business liaison for the Philippines, DAN World Asia; and Jethro Nicolas Lozada, assistant chief operating officer for Assets Management, Tourism Industry and Enterprise Zone Authority.

Panel 5

Lastly, Panel 5 explored further investment opportunities in the dive industry.

To assess the notable investment opportunities in their region, Marie Elaine Salvana-Unchuan, regional director of DOT Region X, shared that they first took account of their accredited dive operators and working dive sites.

“We really have to show what we have. We see the opportunity for a dive shop. We also see the business opportunity for liveaboards. I think most of the investment opportunities are in the dive facilities. But of course, if we do not bring that out and we do not show it first, then we won't be able to get those investments,” the director said.

In terms of what investors are looking for and how they may be encouraged to invest in the Philippine dive industry, Rep. Antonio Agapito Legarda of the Lone District of Antique underscored the importance of government assistance and ease of investment.

“In terms of return of investment, one benchmark that we always use is returning guests. When you get a lot of returning guests that means you've been doing your job pretty well” he noted.

Other members of the panel were Marco Inocencio, manager, Atlantis Dive Resort, Negros Oriental; Nelia Arina, regional director of DOT Region XII; and Peter Tay, vice president for Visayas, Tourism Congress of the Philippines.