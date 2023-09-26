A dose of vitamin sea at Discovery Shores Boracay

Sand Restaurant -- one of my favorite hang-out places in Discovery Shores -- is right at the beach where you can see Boracay’s powder-white sand, coconut trees, and clearwater beach.

There are two things that a person should remember for a healthy and happy life — work hard and recharge. While making a living is an undeniable part of reality, we must also never let our physical and mental fitness be sidelined too often.

A career in broadcast journalism taught me the importance of taking a break and to avoid pushing yourself too hard, especially when the coverage gets a bit too much.

I believe I was able to thrive all those years through a cycle that I closely followed, where I worked hard and rarely hesitated to reward myself with a reset. More than that, I always found time to enjoy with my family.

Vitamin sea

Regardless of where in life you are right now, everyone can stand to benefit from a chance to recharge and renew themselves.

I’m thankful my husband’s favorite form of relaxation is going to the beach. Luckily, he’s also the one who always insists on looking for new places for our couple and family time.

What is it about the beach that makes it just so naturally relaxing? According to studies, going to the beach helps improve your overall mood and mental health. One clinical psychologist said that the color blue has been found to be associated with feelings of calm and peace. Allow me to vouch for that as I was able to relax and have a very peaceful stay surrounded by the turquoise waters of Boracay.

A change in scenery is also a sure way to find that exciting feeling of being in a new environment. While keeping a healthy exposure to the sun works wonders for our mental health, simply sitting with the natural beauty around us can never fail to evoke a sense of safety, security, and calmness. And finally, a simple pace along the shoreline can always be enough to make one’s day.

Enjoying Boracay’s fine sand and a couple of snapshots at Discovery Shores Boracay’s beachfront

The leading beach destination in the world

We’re blessed to be living in a country gifted with rich and beautiful bodies of water which we can proudly boast of. In fact, the Philippines was hailed as the World’s Leading Dive Destination and the World’s Leading Beach Destination for 2022 at the 29th World Travel Awards.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Boracay, Discovery Shores Boracay offered my family and me an exquisite retreat that we'll cherish forever. As soon as we arrived at this renowned luxury resort, it was evident why it's been consistently recognized as one of the best in Boracay.

To begin, the convenience factor was evident, and finding a place to call home in Boracay wasn’t difficult. Discovery Shores Boracay provided hassle-free airport service, making our journey from the airport to the resort smooth and stress-free. Upon arrival, we were warmly greeted with complimentary welcome drinks and delightful treats right in our room.

Felt instantly at home with our elegant and comfortable room, and personalized welcome treats at Discovery Shores Boracay.

We stayed in the Junior Suite, a spacious 45-square-meter room that featured a king-size bed and an extra day bed for our kids. The room was meticulously designed to ensure our utmost comfort, with thoughtful amenities like a smart television with HD cable, high-speed internet access, a Bluetooth-capable soundbar, plush oversized towels, hypoallergenic pillows, a hairdryer, and an in-room safe. But what truly delighted us was the minibar, stocked with an array of tea flavors and a Nespresso machine for our caffeine fix. Throughout our stay, housekeeping ensured that everything was immaculate and well-stocked.

No time to get hungry! Our stomachs were always full because of their different food selections

You will never get hungry with Discovery Shores Boracay! With its 24 hour-in-room dining service, you know culinary indulgence is a way of life here. You can even choose from six restaurants available to guests. From the delightful Filipino and Fusion cuisine at Indigo and Sands Restaurant, to the mouthwatering offerings at Forno Osteria, every meal was an exquisite experience. Whether we were lounging by the pool, relaxing at the beach, or savoring panoramic views at the 360 Roof Lounge, the proximity to delicious food and beverages added to the overall charm of our stay.

Sand Restaurant

One of the best spots we found was at the 360 Roof Lounge where I savored every moment with my husband and daughters, as we admired the panoramic view of the beach. And you just got to watch the Boracay sunset at their Sand Bar located at the beachfront or lounge at the pool while having quick bites at Bogart’s Bar.

One of the highlights of Discovery Shores Boracay is undoubtedly its breathtaking pools. From the grand swimming pool to the inviting infinity pool, we found ourselves immersed in sheer relaxation while enjoying the mesmerizing backdrop of Boracay's beach. Speaking of the beach, I must say that the resort's shoreline is the epitome of perfection. It provided us with comfort, tranquility, and unadulterated happiness – everything we were looking for in our Boracay escape.

I can attest that everything necessary for my desired break and recharge is at Discovery Shores Boracay. No wonder they are awarded as this year’s Philippines’ Leading Beach Resort by World Travel Awards.

At the 360 Roof Lounge

Meanwhile, everything you could possibly need is just a stone’s throw away, including shops, dining establishments, and the beach. Additionally, their complimentary hotel transport service can bring you to these places effortlessly!

There’s nothing like family

Apart from being away from the day-to-day hustle, it’s my family who made this trip extra memorable. Their company comforted me in ways no words can fathom. We may have different ways of recharging ourselves, but as for my family and I, we’d still choose to hang around together, watching sunrises and awaiting sunsets at one of the most calming and beautiful places for relaxation and reset – the beach.

Now, time to hustle again with an ecstatic heart and fresh mind, ready to embrace life's challenges and adventures anew. It's a testament to the power of a well-deserved break in a setting as idyllic as this.

If you're seeking a luxurious escape and an unforgettable family experience like ours, I wholeheartedly recommend Discovery.

Sunset view

----

Watch Pamilya Talk on Facebook, YouTube and Kumu (@JingCastaneda – 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday & Wednesday). You can also follow my social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok, Twitter and Kumu. Please share your stories or suggest topics at [email protected].