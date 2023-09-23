Belmont Hotel Boracay marks 4th anniversary with wellness campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Belmont Hotel Boracay is celebrating its fourth anniversary this September.

Kicking off this milestone is a wellness campaign simply dubbed #MindfulEscapes. This holistic approach to wellness runs until March 2024. A special feature of this campaign are sampaguita-infused concoctions curated by sous chef Paul Aligaen, as well as a variety of healthy yet tasteful options culled from fresh catch and farm produce.

"This campaign allows our guests to escape to Boracay Newcoast, where they'll also find our sister properties Savoy and, soon, Chancellor therein. This township community with a beautiful beachfront has a room inventory of 1,500, thus far. Newcoast complements what the island has to offer. Here, guests simply escape from the pressures of daily city life. And soon, our convention center will be the hub of corporate activities," said Nico Velasquez, Megaworld Hotel's director for public relations.

Belmont Hotel Boracay is a four-star, homegrown hotel brand that embodies premium comfort, contemporary amenities and quality service rooted in genuine Filipino hospitality.

Located on the paradisiacal island of Boracay, the hotel consists of three distinct mid-rise building clusters: the Ridge, Island and Shore. Boasting a total of 442 rooms averaging 27 square meters in size, excluding the porch area, it offers a harmonious blend of space, style and tranquility to ensure an unforgettable stay. And, if you're lucky, you get a room with a view of the beachfront.

Situated on the northeastern side of Boracay Island, it holds a prime location within Megaworld's Boracay Newcoast estate, a sprawling 150-hectare tourism township development project. The hotel is positioned closest to Newcoast Beach, a 300-meter stretch of secluded white sand shoreline, where the iconic Boracay Keyhole, an imposing rock formation carved by erosion and known in the local dialect as "lapus-lapus," can be found.

A picturesque ascent towards the hotel rooms Chill and grill offerings at the Belmont Cafe The famous Boracay Newcoast Keyhole Comfortable stay with a view < >

"We are a part of the Alliance Global hospitality group. In total, we carry 12 hotels with 7,700 rooms (and counting), making us the largest homegrown hotel chain. Belmont Cafe is our all-day dining outlet while other amenities include the Zabana pool bar, the Bike & Brew station, the Aqua Spa, the fitness gym and the swimming pool. The expansive Newport Beach is ideal for destination dinners. Plus, guests who want to check out the D'Mall area can avail of periodic rides to and from that side of the island," said director of sales and marketing Neth Tiong.

The Newcoast estate, where the hotel and its two sister hotels (Savoy and Chancellor) are located, is not for the Boracay virgin.

A first-timer on the island would seek out the island's pulsating nightlife that has been associated with what Boracay has been known for. This side of the island is for the sedate traveler who enjoys the peace and quiet, as well as moments of solitude, yet has all other amenities within his/her reach. The "Mindful Escapes" campaign helps one achieve that.

"Simply put, #MindfulEscapes is tranquility with a lot of heart. Guests get to enjoy the peace and quiet of Newcoast while also enjoying activities like the ATV rides, kayaking, or cycling the e-bikes, among many others. It's like finding a way to find yourself," said hotel manager Maia Israel.

Budget airline Air Asia has partnered with the hotel on the wellness campaign.

"We are a low-cost carrier via Skytrax. We service 300 routes/destinations through 700 airlines annually. Air Asia is now a travel super app, a one-stop-shop for anything and everything related to air travel. Travelers who book with us will enjoy a 3-day, 2-nights stay with Belmont Hotel and enjoy 40% discount (for only P 11,300), aside from other freebies upon check-in," said Triciah Terada, Air Asia super app communications and public relations manager.

Air Asia flies to Boracay seven times daily on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; and six times daily on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

RELATED: The other side of Boracay is made for worcation