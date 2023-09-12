^

Travel and Tourism

Taiwan extends visa-free policy for Filipinos until July 2024; what to expect

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2023 | 10:20am
The Red House Theater is a historic theater in Ximending, Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have been named among the most "favored tourists" in Taiwan, and Taiwan is seriously bent on convincing more Filipinos to visit their place for both business and leisure as Taiwan just announced that it is extending its visa-free travel for Filipinos for another nine months. 

Taiwan extended the visa-free policy until July 2024 for Filipinos.

Located in East Asia, Taiwan is in close proximity to Batanes, an archipelagic province to the extreme north of the Philippines.

To emphasize its goal of winning more Filipino tourists over, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines kick off the first Taiwan Tourism Workshop in the Philippines at the SMX Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga, last June 28. This was the first leg of the Taiwan Tourism Workshop, with the second leg slated at Conrad Manila, Pasay City, last June 30.

Lanyu Island, which is part of Taiwan, is separated from Batanes in the Philippines by th Bashi Channel of the Luzon Strait.

Aiming to invite more Filipinos to experience and enjoy Taiwan, this event will be led by Abe Chou, director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Malaysia, and Wallace Minn-Gan Chow, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

“We are very excited to welcome more Filipinos to Taiwan. Hence, we are having the first leg of the Taiwan Tourism Workshop here in the evolving Clark, Pampanga. We invited outbound travel agencies in Central Luzon to join this workshop, where they could learn more about the latest developments in Taiwan, as well as exciting deals and promos that they could avail from the Travel Madness Expo, which will take place alongside it,” said Director Chou of Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Malaysia.

“This workshop highlighted four new developments in Taiwan, including New Taipei City Government, Taiwan Leisure Farms Development Association, Taiwan Trade Center, EVA Air, Starlux Airlines, and 16 tourism-related associations, travel agencies, hotels, and souvenir shops from Taiwan,” added Representative Chow of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

Located in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, Hukou Old Street is a 300-meter long street occupied by more than 200 shophouses built in the 1920s.

“With revenge travel becoming a huge hit not only in the Philippines but across the globe, we’re expecting to see more tourists enjoying the wonderful culture and heritage of Taiwan, along with our sumptuous dishes and shopping destinations that suit anyone’s appetite and liking,” shared Director Chou.

The Taiwan Tourism Workshop is part of Taiwan’s tourism campaign in the Philippines called “Panahon sa Taiwan,” which is set to showcase the natural wonders of this beautiful island country, along with its beautiful temples, flavorful food, historical landmarks, night market shopping, and a lot more.

