Adrenaline rush at 4x4 off-road, motocross challenges in Isabela

MANILA, Philippines — The City of Ilagan in Isabela conducted its first-ever JLD invitational 4x4 off-road challenge, supposedly as part of its activities for the 2023 Mammangui, or Corn Festival.

However, the local government had to postpone the festivities due to typhoon "Mawar."

The 4x4 off-road challenge, held from May 27 to 28 in Barangay Lullutan, saw a total of 52 participants in the small, medium and large vehicle categories.

Mammangui Festival director-general and Councilor Rolly Tugade said the 4x4 off-road challenge was conducted to entertain the people of Ilagan, as well as off-road enthusiasts from provinces all over the Philippines, including Cebu, Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija and Pampanga.

Ilagan Mayor Jose Marie Diaz said that the two activities pushed through because the organizers were prepared and are used to conducting such events.

Team Choppy hosted Ilagan's inaugural 4x4 off-road challenge, prepared the tracks and provided the mechanics and safety measures, with the assistance of the local Bureau of Fire Protection and city health officials.

"We thank the organizers for considering Ilagan as the venue of this competition," Diaz said.

He added that it was supposed to be in consonance with the Mammangui Festival but they had to cancel for disaster risk reduction purposes.

The corn capital of the Philippines also held the 3rd JLD open invitational motocross challenge in Barangay Alibagu where around 160 motorcycle riders from Davao, Palawan, Leyte, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Ilocos, Kalinga and Abra took part.

The motocross challenge had various categories such as open, expert, intermediate and novice.

Ilagan's Mammangui Festival activities were held last month.

The festival showcased locals' creativity and talent as through various activities such as a booth making contest, street dance, showdown and choral competitions.

Diaz hopes that the 2023 Mammangui Festival is on par, if not better, than other cities' popular festivals like the Ati-Atihan in Kalibo, the Sinulog Festival in Cebu, and the MassKara Festival in Bacolod.

