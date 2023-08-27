Spratly Islands, BARMM tours highlight upcoming Philippine Travel Mart

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Travel Mart will mark its 34th edition at the SMX Convention Center Manila from September 1 to 3, promoting local tourist spots and travel packages, including trips to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

The biggest and longest-running annual tourism fair organized by the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) gathers hotels, resorts, travel agencies, airlines, tour operators and tourism offices to exhibit the country's 17 regions and its destinations.

Among these offers are chartered expeditions to the Spratly Islands in a seven-day, six-night tour package in the West Philippine Sea organized by the Kalayan Tourism Development Center.

The tour package beginning in Puerto Princesa, Palawan includes stops in Lawak, Patag and Pag-asa Islands. The package is inclusive of an internet connection, full-board meals, a massage and gear for water sports and recreational activities.

Another highlighted offer are trips to the BARMM, comprising Basilan, Sulu, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, and Maguindanao del Norte, with tour packages that highlight the region's unspoiled beaches, exotic food and distinct architecture.

PHILTOA first vice president Mary Ann Ong noted that there is still strong demand for popular destinations like Baguio, Boracay, Cebu and Palawan, but they hope that through the tourism fair, they can highlight other locations like the Zamboanga Peninsula, Quirino and Region XII in Mindanao.

Individuals who drop by the Philippine Travel Mart will be able to purchase discounts and deals that are only available for on-the-spot bookings.

