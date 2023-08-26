Cebu Pacific introduces changes to travel fund, voucher policies

The company reckoned it flew over 4.8 million passengers from January to March, higher compared to a year ago as mobility restrictions were in place.

MANILA, Philippines — For those who are looking forward to traveling this coming holiday season, budget carrier Cebu Pacific has introduced several changes to its customer policies, including no expiration of travel funds and longer travel voucher validity.

Effective August 1, 2023, these changes will include the following details:

No expiration of travel funds. Previously, travel funds were valid for six (6) months from the date of conversion. Under the new policy, travel funds will no longer have an expiration date. Passengers can now use their travel funds as a virtual wallet to pay for new bookings or add-ons in the future without any time constraints.

In addition, those with a MyCebuPacific account can use their non-expiring travel funds not only for themselves but also for booking flights on behalf of their family members or friends.

Longer travel voucher validity. Travel vouchers are now valid for 18 months, compared to the previous validity of six (6) months. This allows passengers more time to use them for booking flights.

“The improvements in our customer care policies, especially the non-expiry of our Travel Fund, is a testament to our commitment to our passengers and our promise to keep listening and improving. With these enhancements, we hope to make air travel even more accessible to every Juan,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific chief marketing and customer experience officer.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 35 domestic and 23 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

RELATED: Cebu Pacific beginning flights to Da Nang, Vietnam in December