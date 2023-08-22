Cebu Pacific beginning flights to Da Nang, Vietnam in December

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline Cebu Pacific will begin flying to and from Vietnam's coastal city of Da Nang beginning December this year.

The city, one of the largest in Vietnam, is the gateway to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites — the Hue Imperial Citadel, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An Ancient Town — on top of a rich history built into stunning landscapes mixed with luxurious resorts.

Flights to Da Nang will begin on December 7 thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (Philippine time), while return trips are on the same days at 10:30 p.m. (Vietnam time); Philippine time is one hour ahead of Vietnam's.

Though flights to the city won't be for another three-and-a-half months, aspiring passengers can attempt to book flights for as low as P1 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges) between August 22 and 25, with the final day of the travel period on March 30 next year.

Cebu Pacific passengers can use existing Travel Funds for bookings and other add-on purchases, though multiple payment options are available.

Da Nang joins more than 20 international destinations and over 30 domestic destinations that Cebu Pacific operates flights to.

