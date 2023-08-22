^

Travel and Tourism

Cebu Pacific beginning flights to Da Nang, Vietnam in December

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 5:30pm
Cebu Pacific beginning flights to Da Nang, Vietnam in December
Airbus A320neo
STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline Cebu Pacific will begin flying to and from Vietnam's coastal city of Da Nang beginning December this year.

The city, one of the largest in Vietnam, is the gateway to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites — the Hue Imperial Citadel, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An Ancient Town — on top of a rich history built into stunning landscapes mixed with luxurious resorts.

Flights to Da Nang will begin on December 7 thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (Philippine time), while return trips are on the same days at 10:30 p.m. (Vietnam time); Philippine time is one hour ahead of Vietnam's.

Though flights to the city won't be for another three-and-a-half months, aspiring passengers can attempt to book flights for as low as P1 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges) between August 22 and 25, with the final day of the travel period on March 30 next year.

Cebu Pacific passengers can use existing Travel Funds for bookings and other add-on purchases, though multiple payment options are available.

Da Nang joins more than 20 international destinations and over 30 domestic destinations that Cebu Pacific operates flights to.

RELATED: No more expiration for Cebu Pacific's travel fund; voucher validity extended

vuukle comment

CEBU PACIFIC

DA NANG

DA NANG CITY

VIETNAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Thrilling train ride to Busan
8 days ago

WATCH: Thrilling train ride to Busan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Ever since the hit 2016 zombie movie "Train to Busan" became a global phenomenal hit, it has probably been a curious thought...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Soon joining the Makati skyline: Experience ultimate city lifestyle at Citadines Benavidez Makati
brandSpace
11 days ago

Soon joining the Makati skyline: Experience ultimate city lifestyle at Citadines Benavidez Makati

11 days ago
The Ascott Limited Philippines has announced the opening of Citadines Benavidez Makati, located in the heart of Makati C...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Sights to see in Busan: Gearing up for World Expo 2030
14 days ago

Sights to see in Busan: Gearing up for World Expo 2030

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
The second largest city after Seoul, Busan's charm lies on its more laidback vibe with its beaches alongside its trendy ...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
What to see in South Korea: Library inside a mall, drug stores for beauty finds
Exclusive
August 7, 2023 - 9:36am

What to see in South Korea: Library inside a mall, drug stores for beauty finds

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 7, 2023 - 9:36am
Apart from K-pop and K-dramas, the "Land of the Morning Calm" has several wonderful surprises for its many visitors, often...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Albay luxury resort boasts of magnificent Mayon view, new marina with 150 clams
August 3, 2023 - 1:07pm

Albay luxury resort boasts of magnificent Mayon view, new marina with 150 clams

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | August 3, 2023 - 1:07pm
Misibis Bay is one hideaway that travelers, both local and foreign, need to rediscover.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with