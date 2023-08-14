^

Travel and Tourism

WATCH: Thrilling train ride to Busan

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 1:34pm

BUSAN, South Korea — Ever since the hit 2016 zombie movie "Train to Busan" became a global phenomenal hit, it has probably been a curious thought for some people on how the ride to Busan feels like or how the city looks like in real life. 

Philstar.com was among the lucky ones who were invited to attend the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked held for the first time in Seoul, South Korea last July 26. 

One of the itineraries was a day trip to Busan, where Samsung opened its Flipside Market and Studio in front of the famous Gwangalli Beach. 

The group headed for the Suseo station in Seoul where the Super Rapid Train (SRT) has one of its stations. Just like the many train stations in South Korea, the Suseo station is spacious and has seats for waiting passengers. 

The group had to depart Gangnam for the 30-minute ride going to the Suseo station for the two-hour ride to Busan. One of the Korean guides said that normally, a trip to Busan from Seoul via bus would be five hours, but with the SRT, it is reduced to two hours. The SRT travels 300 kilometers per hour with only several stops to the southeastern port city. 

Seats are assigned and can be reclined using a button on one of the hand rails. There is a socket for charging. Korea uses the two-round pin plugs for all devices. Large bags can be stowed on open overhead bins above the seats. 

South Koreans value silence while they are on the train, thus, if one needs to take a call, it is advised to go to the enclosed section in between car trains where much bigger bags are stowed and the restrooms are located. 

Train attendants are also courteous as they bow their heads every time they enter and exit a car train. 

The train ride is smooth, with the occasional ear popping, which is a given because of its high-speed transit. The view outside is scenic, with fields and lush mountains. 

Check out the rest of the experience by watching Philstar.com's train ride to Busan. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit

___

Editor's note: The tour to Busan was hosted by Samsung to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: WATCH: BTS' Suga, Stray Kids, Twice's Jeongyeon attend Seoul's Samsung Unpacked

vuukle comment

BUSAN

SAMSUNG

TRAIN TO BUSAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines' 'biggest hotel' to open by end of 2023
July 26, 2023 - 8:59am

Philippines' 'biggest hotel' to open by end of 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | July 26, 2023 - 8:59am
Real estate company Megaworld is planning to open by end-2023 its 19-storey, two-tower Grand Westside Hotel, eyed as the Philippines'...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Sulong Turismo! GCash, Bohol LGU push for cashless digital tourism
Sponsored
July 25, 2023 - 5:00pm

Sulong Turismo! GCash, Bohol LGU push for cashless digital tourism

July 25, 2023 - 5:00pm
As part of its vision to champion countryside development through digitalization, GCash and the Provincial Government of Bohol...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
7 travel hacks for a fun family vacation
July 22, 2023 - 9:54am

7 travel hacks for a fun family vacation

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 22, 2023 - 9:54am
PLANNING a family vacation can be quite challenging, especially if you’re working with a tight budget because you can’t...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Mommy relives her Disneyland Resort girlhood with her 2 babies
Sponsored
July 20, 2023 - 11:00am

Mommy relives her Disneyland Resort girlhood with her 2 babies

July 20, 2023 - 11:00am
In time for The Walt Disney Company's the 100th anniversary, a family celebrates their two daughters' inaugural visit to the...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Paris Titanic exhibition opens in shadow of explorer's sub disaster death
July 19, 2023 - 11:21am

Paris Titanic exhibition opens in shadow of explorer's sub disaster death

By Agence France-Presse | July 19, 2023 - 11:21am
The Titanic exhibition which opened in the French capital was "largely the result of the work, ingenuity and passion...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with