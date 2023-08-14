WATCH: Thrilling train ride to Busan

BUSAN, South Korea — Ever since the hit 2016 zombie movie "Train to Busan" became a global phenomenal hit, it has probably been a curious thought for some people on how the ride to Busan feels like or how the city looks like in real life.

Philstar.com was among the lucky ones who were invited to attend the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked held for the first time in Seoul, South Korea last July 26.

One of the itineraries was a day trip to Busan, where Samsung opened its Flipside Market and Studio in front of the famous Gwangalli Beach.

The group headed for the Suseo station in Seoul where the Super Rapid Train (SRT) has one of its stations. Just like the many train stations in South Korea, the Suseo station is spacious and has seats for waiting passengers.

The group had to depart Gangnam for the 30-minute ride going to the Suseo station for the two-hour ride to Busan. One of the Korean guides said that normally, a trip to Busan from Seoul via bus would be five hours, but with the SRT, it is reduced to two hours. The SRT travels 300 kilometers per hour with only several stops to the southeastern port city.

Seats are assigned and can be reclined using a button on one of the hand rails. There is a socket for charging. Korea uses the two-round pin plugs for all devices. Large bags can be stowed on open overhead bins above the seats.

South Koreans value silence while they are on the train, thus, if one needs to take a call, it is advised to go to the enclosed section in between car trains where much bigger bags are stowed and the restrooms are located.

Train attendants are also courteous as they bow their heads every time they enter and exit a car train.

The train ride is smooth, with the occasional ear popping, which is a given because of its high-speed transit. The view outside is scenic, with fields and lush mountains.

Check out the rest of the experience by watching Philstar.com's train ride to Busan. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit

___

Editor's note: The tour to Busan was hosted by Samsung to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: WATCH: BTS' Suga, Stray Kids, Twice's Jeongyeon attend Seoul's Samsung Unpacked