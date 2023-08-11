Soon joining the Makati skyline: Experience ultimate city lifestyle at Citadines Benavidez Makati

MANILA, Philippines — The Ascott Limited Philippines has announced the opening of Citadines Benavidez Makati, located in the heart of Makati City.

The latest addition to the Citadines brand will complement the mix of Ascott’s properties in Makati, which include Ascott Makati, Somerset Millennium Makati, Citadines Salcedo Makati, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, and the soon-to-open Somerset Valero Makati.

The property offers a vibrant and comfortable living experience, equipped with top-notch facilities that cater to the needs of modern travelers.

Citadines Benavidez Makati caters to the lifestyle of active guests who collectively share a love for experiencing the city.

The property offers 207 units, ranging from Studio Deluxe and Studio Premier, to One-Bedroom Deluxe, Two-Bedroom Deluxe and Two-Bedroom Premier. Each unit boasts a modern design and is equipped with a kitchen, comfortable bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs.

Once guests are ready to take on the city, Citadines’ own Citazens are on standby to provide guests with the best tips to ensure everyone gets the ultimate local city experience. The Citazens also double up as baristas, so coffee lovers looking for a quick caffeine fix can count on these amazing people to always satisfy and deliver.

The property is equipped with a wide range of amenities that allow guests to enjoy themselves without leaving the comfort of the property.

Its all-day dining restaurant offers a wide selection of local and international cuisines, perfect for travelers looking to indulge in a culinary adventure.

For business travelers, Citadines Benavidez Makati also features a meeting room that can accommodate up to 20 people, complete with audiovisual equipment and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Fitness enthusiasts who want to get a quick workout can easily put their routine at the Fitness Corner or take a dip in the Swimming Pool, which is both conveniently placed on the property’s rooftop overlooking the breathtaking view of the city.

For those looking to keep their clothes clean and fresh, the launderette is readily available on-site.

“We are thrilled to open the new Citadines Benavides Makati as part of our continued commitment to providing world-class accommodations and services to our guests,” Philip Barnes, Country General Manager for The Ascott Limited Philippines, said.

“Our latest property in Benavidez is strategically located in the heart of Makati City, providing guests with convenient access to key business and leisure destinations. It is also designed to complement other Ascott properties in the area, including Ascott Makati, Somerset Millennium Makati, Citadines Salcedo Makati, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, and the soon-to-open Somerset Valero Makati. Together, these properties offer a range of options for travelers looking for serviced residences in the central business district of Makati.”

Citadines Benavidez Makati is set to open its doors in September 2023 and will mark another milestone achievement for The Ascott Limited as they continue to grow in the Philippines.

For reservations and updates about The Ascott Limited’s Citadines properties, visit the official website and its social media pages in Facebook and Instagram.