Mommy relives her Disneyland Resort girlhood with her 2 babies

A high-five with her excited daughter as characters emerge from the clock tower.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company

CALIFORNIA, USA — Bella (not her real name) was born in Disneyland, to hear her parents tell it. Back in those days, Orange County was Disneyland to many, and they were living in the hills just a half dozen miles away.

Her first visit to Disneyland wasn’t memorable, at least not for her. Being a newborn, she mostly napped through the occasion, giving her parents cover (albeit very little) for buying themselves annual passes and making memories with their firstborn that they still cherish to this day.

That early introduction was the fairy spark that lit a magic flame that burns to this day—Disneyland is where she has since spent many of life’s most magical moments.

Her first boyfriend took her there to kick off their summer break after college. It’s where she memorialized her first real adult job. It’s where her last boyfriend (now husband) took her to celebrate their engagement.

Would Disneyland capture her babies’ fates the same way?

And would they survive their inaugural visit?

Bella was introduced to Disneyland at an early age, pictured here with her Grandma

Memorial Day Weekend for the kids’ inaugural trip

These were the questions on their lips on the eve of Memorial Day Weekend.

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and she knew Disneyland would offer special things to make the occasion especially memorable. Among them:

Special food and beverages throughout the park (must try: The Platinum Trifle or old-fashioned cream soda

Limited-availability novelties like Disney100 Ear Headbands and drink holders cast in a platinum colored coating.

Flashing Disney100 Glow Cubes, a perfect accessory to that afternoon iced tea

And, at one and two, both kids would be free (admission is free until the age of three).

The ticketing and reservation interface was efficient.

They threw in two days of parking passes and also opted for Disney Genie+ service (starting at $25 per ticket) for good measure.

Disney Genie+ service helped them save the equivalent of four to five hours in line at the most popular attractions over the weekend, meaning they could experience that much more of Disneyland Park.

She highly recommends three things:

Get Genie+ service. It will save you a ton of time and help you maximize your time on rides rather than in-line. It is limited-availability so definitely worth it ($25 per ticket). Stay at a Disneyland Resort Hotel. They did not for this trip due to their last-minute planning (all the Disney resorts were booked up), and wished they had for quicker access to the parks. Stay for at least two days to experience all of the Disneyland Resort and check out Disney California Adventure Park. Your kids will thank you, and so will your taste buds.

Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday 5/27 at Disneyland Park:

On Saturday, they were quickly escorted to a parking spot. It was a quick and painless process even with a stroller and two babies in tow.

Pro tip: Pre-pay and then you can just scan your code through the Disney app.

Pointing out the Mark Twain Riverboat, to her daughter.

Her little girl “wow-ed” and pointed at the Horse-Drawn Street Car as they walked down a familiar Main Street, USA. It was 11:20.

They headed to New Orleans Square hoping to get a table at the Blue Bayou Restaurant, and re-live their engagement experience (except with kids) but were lured by cast members to step instead into River Belle Terrace.

There was no line and no wait, and a tempting menu that accommodated them. The pretty waterfront patio view was charming, but they opted to sit inside to enjoy the full experience.

They used Genie+ service in the Disneyland app, and booked their first experience, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters at 2 p.m.

At intervals, park goers with Genie+ service can log into their app and book Lightning Lane passes, which allows for minimal waiting in line, for some of the most popular Disneyland attractions.

It’s an invaluable time saver, especially if you have unpredictable young kids.

Even if you don’t opt for Genie+ service, Disney Genie service (which comes with every ticket) helps you route your day to maximize efficiency, providing updates about when to access different rides based on predicted wait, and your priorities for the trip.

It gave them a couple of hours to get in some delightful rides before heading over to Tomorrowland.

It’s a Small World was always a favorite on Disneyland visits with Bella’s parents.

Her mom was a fan of the quick lines and air-conditioned, cavernous interior and feel-good music and sets.

What was so special was the wonder filling the eyes of her two girls as they floated through the warm, oh-so-familiar caverns, immersed in the joyful singing and dancing of miniature children and animals from around the world.

Their toddler quickly got the melody down and began singing along while dancing in her seat. She was so happy in this small but joyous world that it took a bit of doing to coax her off the boat.

For Bella, that was the mom-highlight-of-the-day.

Now, a word about diaper changes.

This was a much-dreaded unknown.

Would there be good access to changing tables? Would you have to wait in line forever with a screaming toddler in tow?

The answer in short, no.

Disneyland has done everything to make a necessary diaper change feel less daunting, with plentiful restrooms, tons of stalls and numerous and easily accessible changing tables.

Pro-tip: Most of the time, it’s quicker to just recline your stroller back and change the children in the stroller.

Next, they took the kids to Fantasyland and Alice in Wonderland.

Then, they headed to make their Lightning Lane time at Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.

Both girls were fascinated by the authoritative Buzz Lightyear they had only seen on the TV screen. With their Lightning Lane entrance, they waited around 15 minutes.

Since they were in Tomorrowland, they headed over to Galactic Grill for a quick afternoon snack.

Pro-tip: Order your food on the Disneyland app.

Enjoying the Platinum Trifle at the Galactic Grill.

The next stop was Adventureland and the Jungle Cruise where the girls were thoroughly captivated by the mischievous monkeys.

Next on the agenda was Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars experience, a first time treat for the whole family.

While traversing the path between Frontierland and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge around 3:30 p.m., the toddler fell asleep. And as if by magic, so did her baby sister.

So much for concerns about missed naps. Perhaps overwhelmed by the new experiences, both stayed asleep for two hours.

The couple booked their next Lightning Lane experience, Autopia, for 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Bella’s husband took the opportunity to go on a height-requirement ride, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and she put their name down on the waitlist for Oga’s Cantina, a venue that specializes in small bites and mostly drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic).

After she’d had her Moogan Tea sans kids (no strollers allowed, understandably in this venue), they headed to Red Rose Taverne for an early dinner.

They found some comfortable seating and took the opportunity to order from the app while both kids continued their nap.

By around 6 p.m., the lines were pretty good, so they went through a ton of Fantasyland attractions in record time.

They went on the King Arthur Carrousel, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Pinocchio’s Daring Journey, and then over to Tomorrowland for Autopia (a height requirement ride, but their average-sized two-and-a-half-year-old made the cut).

Lighting Lane saved them about 45 minutes of wait time.

Pro-tip: “Rider Switch” if you’re the parent stuck with the baby on a height requirement ride, have your spouse tell the ride operator that you will be doing a rider switch. After they stand in line and ride once with your little one, you can ride again without having to stand in line, and your child gets twice the fun!

Afterward, they headed back over to Galactic Grill for a snack and some dancing.

Chip and Dale, Stitch and others took the stage, and taught a dancefloor of enthusiastic kids and kids-at-heart, some choreographed moves to ‘80s pop hits.

Both girls loved it!

After an hour of dancing, their oldest agreed to leave, after they promised her one more ride.

It was around 9 p.m. They headed to Pirates of the Caribbean for one last ride and clocked a 10-minute wait.

And as they walked around the waterfront of New Orleans Square, the fireworks show started.

The little girls were mesmerized watching the supernovae of colors above the Mark Twain Riverboat.

It was the perfect end to a very special day.

Enjoying the beautiful spectacle of fireworks to end the evening.

They promised both girls it was only the beginning as they had plans to come back to Disney California Adventure Park the next day.

On the way out of the park, they stopped to get a cookie for the girls. And at the last retail opportunity by the park exit, the eldest asked for a pair of pink sequined Minnie ears.

Memorial Day Weekend: Sunday 5/28 at Disney California Adventure Park

The family promised themselves a relaxed pace this time.

As soon as they entered and made it over the bridge, the daughter pointed at the Toy Story green soldiers as they made their way down the street and engaged with bystanders.

But the mama was in need of coffee so they ushered her along. Only after coffee and coffeecake at the Cappuccino Cart at Pacific Wharf did she feel ready to wind their eventful way to lunch at Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining where their little one broke a plate.

She didn’t suffer the recrimination that might have normally accompanied such a calamity. In fact, the staff made her feel as though she had done something quite wonderful.

From there, the day became a blur of happy activity for two people shepherding two young ones two and under.

In order of rides and attractions, they were able to experience:

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Golden Zephyr, Toy Story Midway Mania!, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Photo op with Raya, Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Photo op with Raya

On both days, stroller maneuverability was pretty good, and they were able to stroller-park at all attractions without difficulty. Most areas were attended to by a cast member, which provided a sense of order.

As on the day before, both girls indulged in a long two-and-a-half-hour nap around 4 p.m. after tiring themselves out at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, comprised of a network of climbable nets and little recreation areas.

The couple took the kids’ nap time as an opportunity to eat dinner, uninterrupted at Pacific Wharf.

It was nearly 11 p.m., closing time, when they were able to end another magical day without tantrums through masterful bribery with ice cream and a few rides on The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

The young family’s inaugural Disneyland trip is now a forever-memory that sparked the same wonder, imagination and awe in their kids, as it had for them.

Disney’s 100th anniversary turned out to be the perfect time to see what’s new, what’s changed, and enjoy the wonder that never will.