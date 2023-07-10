^

WATCH: Filipino, other languages can now be simultaneously interpreted at Tokyo railway station

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 5:00pm
Seibu Railway introduces a polyglot simultaneous translation system that can translate 12 languages including Filipino in its Shinjuku station in Tokyo starting this week.
MANILA, Philippines — Japan just keeps on surprising and accommodating tourists in the best way possible.

Last week, Seibu Railway announced that it is introducing a polyglot simultaenous translation system in its Shinjuku station to help foreign travelers in their queries. 

Foreign travelers can interact with an attendant in front of 40-centimeter-high transparent display where the simultaenous translation of Japanese to foreign language and vice-versa can be easily read or seen in seconds. 

The trial translation system is being introduced this week and can translate up to 12 languanges, including Filipino, Spanish, French, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Vietnamese, Brazilian Portuguese and English. 

The Japanese railway company has previously used translation applications. 

Seibu Railway representative Yajima Ayano said to NHK World that the company is exploring ways to make foreign visitors feel safe and comfortable using its service. Accordingly, Seibu Railway plans to run the trial period for the polyglot simultaenous translation system for about three months before fully introducing the system this autumn.

RELATED: For the first time in decades, Japan's 'hidden village' opens to overnight guests

TOKYO JAPAN
