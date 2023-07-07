^

Travel and Tourism

Contiki launches first-ever South Korea trip

With Contiki, you don’t need to worry about language barriers, navigation, transport, etc. Just relax and enjoy the trip.
The nine-day trip will cover both modern and traditional regions, including Seoul, Busan and the UNESCO-Listed town of Jeonju.

MANILA, Philippines — Social travel brand Contiki has announced its first-ever trip to South Korea.

The nine-day trip begins and ends in Seoul, and includes a high-speed rail journey to Busan, plus a stopover at Jeonju, the UNESCO World Heritage town known for its traditional ambiance and local hospitality.

In and around the capital, travelers will have the chance to visit Gangnam, made famous worldwide by Psy’s smash hit song Gangnam Style, along with Seongsu—once known as a shoe-making district and now heralded as one South Korea’s most exciting shopping districts.

Among the included experiences is a trip to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), where one can look over the border into North Korea on a clear day. Guests will also visit the Awon Hanok Gallery and, of course, experience plenty of authentic cuisine, including a Korean BBQ dinner on the final night.

Alongside this, travelers will have the chance to discover Busan by night on board a private yacht, to watch a baseball game and to star in their very own K-pop music video.

“Over the past few years, South Korea has become a powerhouse for popular culture,” says Taryn Welsh, operations director for Asia at Contiki.

“It’s now one of the most sought-after travel destinations among 18-35s globally, thanks in no small part to movies and TV shows such as Parasite and Squid Game, plus the rising popularity of K-pop and K-beauty.

“We’re delighted to be launching this trip. It does a great job of showcasing both the modern and traditional aspects of this diverse and wonderful country. Travelers will flitter from traditional Buddhist temples to the vending machines of Gangnam and back again.

“And with Contiki, they don’t need to worry about the language barriers, navigation, transport or anything like that. Our trip manager and local guide take care of all this for them, so they’re free to relax and enjoy their trip.”

 

To out more about Contiki’s South Korean Soul itinerary, visit https://www.contiki.com/en-sg/tours/south-korean-soul?optionId=2091

