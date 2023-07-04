Makati Shangri-La to reopen this August

MANILA, Philippines — Makati Shangri-La Hotel announced that it will be back in operation this August after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its official Facebook page, Makati Shangri-La posted a teaser video for its return.

"It’s time to light up Makati!" it said.

"We are delighted to welcome guests back to the iconic Makati Shangri-La, Manila from 8 August 2023," it added.

The hotel announced their temporary closure last January 2021.

"As part of the reorganization exercise, we will sadly be parting ways with a number of colleagues and we will be temporarily closing Makati Shangri-La, Manila," the statement said.

"Owing to continued low business levels and having considered all viable options over weeks of consideration and deliberation, we unfortunately must now make the extremely difficult decision to reorganise our workforce and operations in the Philippines as we continue to navigate an uncertain business environment."

