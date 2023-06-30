^

Travel and Tourism

WATCH: One of the cleanest falls worth visiting in the North

Anjilica Andaya - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 12:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nueva Ecija is known for its beautiful natural landscapes and as the so-called "capital" of onions.

Apart from these, here are four tourist spots worth visiting in this province north of Manila:

  • Dupinga River is another natural wonder that's worth checking out. Here, visitors can witness a unique spectacle - a group of elderly moms gracefully dancing along the riverbanks (in the video). The river itself is also a great spot for a picture-perfect Instagram post.
  • Camp Paraiso is a perfect spot for those seeking a peaceful retreat. The resort offers a range of activities such as swimming, camping, trekking, and nature walks. Guests can also choose to stay in cozy cabins nestled amid the lush greenery.
  • For those seeking a spiritual experience, the Cafgu Shrine is a must-visit. Though it is not your typical tourist destination because it is inside an army camp, the shrine is a pilgrimage site for Catholics and is known for its 500-step staircase, which leads up to a breathtaking 360-degree view especially during sunset. The climb up the steps is an act of devotion for some during Holy Week. It's best to seek permission first before coming to the place.
  • Lastly, Gabaldon Falls is a hidden gem located near Sierra Madre mountains. It boasts of crystal clear water and lush vegetation that make for a refreshing escape from the bustling city. Visitors can trek through the trails, take a dip in the natural pools, or just relax and enjoy the tranquil scenery.

