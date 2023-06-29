Here are hassle-free vacations fit for 2024 long weekends!

With dates of the 2024 long weekends recently announced, there is no better time to plan your 2024 vacations than now!

MANILA, Philippines — With the number of travel makers at an all-time high, booking your vacation in advance is becoming more important.

Flights, hotels and entry to certain tourist locations are selling out months in advance, so planning early not only saves you from the stress of holiday planning, but also your hard-earned cash.

Saving on flights and accommodations allows you to channel your resources to local experiences which greatly enhance your trip.

So, there is no better time to plan your 2024 vacations than now. Armed with dates of the recently announced 2024 long weekends, here are some ideas to kick-start your 2024 travel plans.

January 1 – New Year’s Day

Catch celestial ballet of light dancing across Icelandic sky

Photo Release Myrdal Church in Vik, Iceland is one of the best places to catch the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, is a phenomenon where waves of green, yellow and purple lights dance across the sky.

It has captivated people for centuries and the best time to see them is usually from November to February, when the skies are darkest and the nights are the longest.

For an extraordinary experience, travel to Vik, Iceland with Insight Vacations. It is Iceland’s southernmost village with black sandy beaches bordering the Atlantic, a volcano and a glacier to the north.

Here, the perfect location to watch the northern lights is the charming, red-roofed Vik I Myrdal Church that stands above the village on a hill.

March 28 to 30 – Holy Week

Enjoy mild temperature and lively atmosphere in Spain

Photo Release Dive into culture at the best flamenco show in Seville on Trafalgar’s Spanish Wonder.

With the coldest winter months now done and dusted, March is when Spain begins to come alive.

The rising temperature makes it perfect for visiting some of Spain’s most famous sites, including Gaudi's gothic masterpiece cathedral, La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona or Madrid’s Old Town, traveling along the elegant Paseo de la Castellana, past the Cibeles fountain, Cervantes Monument and Royal Palace.

On Trafalgar’s Spanish Wonder, we recommend opting for a night of passion, rhythm and magic of an authentic Andalusian flamenco show in the evening in Seville and with our local specialist, take a drive to the mystical and breathtaking mountain of Montserrat.

While there, be one of the first of the day to view the famed Black Madonna and experience the unique atmosphere of Santa Maria de Montserrat during Holy Week.

August 21 and 26 – Ninoy Aquino Day and National Heroes Day, respectively

Festivities in Scotland, not to be missed

Photo Release Summer brings clear skies, cool weather and long summer days in Edinburgh, Scotland.

When you think of Scotland in August, you think of Edinburgh Fringe—the world's largest performing arts festival where artists take every genre of performances to hundreds of stages across the city.

The Fringe is an experience not to be missed so extending your stay in Edinburgh is highly recommended, especially after immersing yourself in Scottish culture on Trafalgar’s Best of Scotland tour.

From Edinburgh Castle to the eclectic streets of Glasgow, Scotland’s varied landscapes are memorable and captivating are its historical stories.

Experience life on a highland sheep farm with Neil the Shepard and his broader collies, cruise across Loch Lomond for tales and stunning scenery before joining the Wood family at their 15th-century farm for a home-cooked Scottish dinner on Trafalgar’s signature Be My Guest experience.

Even in its warmest months, Scotland’s temperature hovers between a comfortable 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. The country’s high latitude means guests enjoy lovely long summer days, perfect for extended activities through late evening.

November 1 – All Saints Day

Indulge and see Egypt differently

Photo Release November is the time for a once-in-a-lifetime tour of Egypt.

If listening to ancient tales through an Egyptologist as you explore the Great Pyramid of Giza or see the Temple of Luxor, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, during a private after-hours visit sound like something you would appreciate, then Luxury Gold’s 11-day Elegance of the Nile is for you.

For the ultimate luxury and refinement, sail down the Nile onboard the deluxe all-suite River Tosca and experience old-world elegance blended with modern amenities where an oasis of calm and ever-changing scenery awaits.

The ancient country of Egypt is exotic and an ideal time to visit is toward the end of the year.

In November, winter has just begun, and with milder temperatures between 14 and 25 degrees, it offers respite from the scorching summer heat.

Crowds have started to grow but number is far from peak-season high in the coming months. So why not leverage these opportunities for an exclusive insider guide to Egypt with Luxury Gold?

December 24 to 25, 30, 31 – Christmas Holidays, Rizal Day and New Year’s Eve

Heartwarming festive spirit in magical Switzerland

Photo Release Fairy-tale setting at its fullest in Switzerland.

Shimmering lights, inviting aromas, greeting card views and fairy-tale ambiance: winter festivities in Switzerland is simply magical.

Be it wandering around a Christmas market, enjoying fondue or mulled wine, or whizzing around the ice rink: the experience of being surrounded by incomparable festive atmosphere will warm the warmest of hearts.

Don't let the cold stop you from immersing yourself in the Swiss way of celebrating winter festivities. From Lucerne to Grindelwald, and on to Geneva, your Swiss adventure on the Magical Switzerland tour with Insight Vacations will take you across frozen lakes, medieval villages and snow-capped mountains via the Glacier Express—a memorable journey that you will never forget.

With these destination ideas, could you picture your ideal vacation during any of the 2024 long weekends?

Booking your travels ahead of time generates a sense of buzz and here is nothing better than the build-up of anticipation of well-deserved break.

So, book now to secure your spot on any of the above ready-to-go tours—zero hassle, maximum satisfaction.