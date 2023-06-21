Boutique river cruise company Uniworld kicks off inaugural â€˜Rivers of the Worldâ€™ journey in Cairo

Boutique river cruise company Uniworld kicks off inaugural ‘Rivers of the World’ journey in Cairo

On June 13, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises kicked off its inaugural Rivers of the World trip in Cairo, completing the first segment of the 46-night journey.

The itinerary is the first of its kind for Uniworld, taking guests to nine countries aboard five luxury Super Ships combining both cruise and land.

It also features exclusive experiences and surprises throughout, such as the opportunity to visit the new Grand Egyptian Museum before it officially opens to the public, and a welcome celebration hosted by Uniworld’s President and CEO, Ellen Bettridge.

“I’m thrilled to be in Egypt for the first leg of our inaugural world cruise, welcoming our fabulous guests on this trip of a lifetime with Uniworld. Egypt is the home of the first river cruise and a natural starting point for our journey. We enjoyed two days in Cairo and a fantastic week on the S.S. Sphinx along the Nile, and it’s only just the beginning," Bettridge said.

Sailings along four unique Super Ships throughout eight additional countries await. Guests will cross the Mediterranean Sea and fly into the Swiss Alps with two nights in the lake town of Lugano, followed by two nights in Milan prior to boarding the new S.S. La Venezia for a weeklong cruise along the Venetian Lagoon.

Next, guests will continue to Hungary and sail on the S.S. Maria Theresa from Budapest to Passau through the heart of the former Holy Roman Empire; board the S.S. Joie de Vivre in France and explore the best of Northern France along the Seine; and complete the itinerary in Portugal, beginning in Porto with a cruise aboard the S.S. Sao Gabriel through the Douro River Valley, followed by a three night land stay in Lisbon and closing event.

Back by popular demand, Uniworld’s second annual Rivers of the World cruise for 2024 is currently available for booking.

The 2024 trip is even longer and even farther reaching, taking 68 guests on a 55-day itinerary spanning three continents, 10 countries and four luxurious Super Ships including new-to-Uniworld destinations Argentina and Brazil.

Uniworld’s Rivers of the World itineraries are all-inclusive including onboard dining, unlimited premium wine, beer and spirits, Wi-Fi, excursions, scheduled airport transfers, onboard gratuities and flights between cruise segments. The trips also feature a dedicated Traveling Concierge to accompany guests for the entire journey to assist with all needs.

To book a cruise with Uniworld, visit www.uniworld.com.