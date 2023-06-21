^

Travel and Tourism

Boutique river cruise company Uniworld kicks off inaugural ‘Rivers of the World’ journey in Cairo

Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 9:20am
Boutique river cruise company Uniworld kicks off inaugural â€˜Rivers of the Worldâ€™ journey in Cairo
Uniworld’s SS Sphinx sailing along the majestic Nile
Photo Release

On June 13, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises kicked off its inaugural Rivers of the World trip in Cairo, completing the first segment of the 46-night journey.

The itinerary is the first of its kind for Uniworld, taking guests to nine countries aboard five luxury Super Ships combining both cruise and land.

It also features exclusive experiences and surprises throughout, such as the opportunity to visit the new Grand Egyptian Museum before it officially opens to the public, and a welcome celebration hosted by Uniworld’s President and CEO, Ellen Bettridge.

“I’m thrilled to be in Egypt for the first leg of our inaugural world cruise, welcoming our fabulous guests on this trip of a lifetime with Uniworld. Egypt is the home of the first river cruise and a natural starting point for our journey. We enjoyed two days in Cairo and a fantastic week on the S.S. Sphinx along the Nile, and it’s only just the beginning," Bettridge said.

Sailings along four unique Super Ships throughout eight additional countries await. Guests will cross the Mediterranean Sea and fly into the Swiss Alps with two nights in the lake town of Lugano, followed by two nights in Milan prior to boarding the new S.S. La Venezia for a weeklong cruise along the Venetian Lagoon.

Next, guests will continue to Hungary and sail on the S.S. Maria Theresa from Budapest to Passau through the heart of the former Holy Roman Empire; board the S.S. Joie de Vivre in France and explore the best of Northern France along the Seine; and complete the itinerary in Portugal, beginning in Porto with a cruise aboard the S.S. Sao Gabriel through the Douro River Valley, followed by a three night land stay in Lisbon and closing event.

Back by popular demand, Uniworld’s second annual Rivers of the World cruise for 2024 is currently available for booking.

The 2024 trip is even longer and even farther reaching, taking 68 guests on a 55-day itinerary spanning three continents, 10 countries and four luxurious Super Ships including new-to-Uniworld destinations Argentina and Brazil.

Uniworld’s Rivers of the World itineraries are all-inclusive including onboard dining, unlimited premium wine, beer and spirits, Wi-Fi, excursions, scheduled airport transfers, onboard gratuities and flights between cruise segments. The trips also feature a dedicated Traveling Concierge to accompany guests for the entire journey to assist with all needs.

 

To book a cruise with Uniworld, visit www.uniworld.com.

CRUISE

EGYPT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
1 day ago

Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms

By Sandra Biffot-Lacut | 1 day ago
The chateau of Versailles will reopen the private rooms of Queen Marie-Antoinette as part of its ongoing 400th anniversary...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions
4 days ago

LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Celebrity parents Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared their experience traveling with their toddlers and how they managed to make...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
How Filipinos can enter Canada visa-free&nbsp;
4 days ago

How Filipinos can enter Canada visa-free 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Philippine travelers can enter through Canada's electronic travel authorization (eTA) program. 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
WATCH: Longest Spanish colonial bridge made of 100k adobe blocks still stands in Tayabas
5 days ago

WATCH: Longest Spanish colonial bridge made of 100k adobe blocks still stands in Tayabas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Just four to five hours away from the capital Manila, Tayabas in Quezon is a destination for those who want to see reminders...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
GCash users can now go cashless on their next Euro trip with Alipay+
Partner
7 days ago

GCash users can now go cashless on their next Euro trip with Alipay+

7 days ago
GCash users can now opt for a hassle-free, cashless payment method on their next Euro trip as the Philippines’ mobile...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
LOOK: Oddly beautiful under-the-Philippine sea photos hit 'Little Mermaid' vibes
9 days ago

LOOK: Oddly beautiful under-the-Philippine sea photos hit 'Little Mermaid' vibes

By Francine Medina | 9 days ago
Amateur and professional underwater photographers reunited three years after the lockdown to submerge their cameras once again...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with