LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

MANILA, Philippines — Traveling with kids, particularly toddlers, can be difficult because your attention must always be on the little ones.

It is exciting because you will be having the entire family with you on this trip but it can be challenging. The best way to make sure you are on top of things is to plan and prepare for the trip way in advance.

Recently, popular content creator Kryz Uy teamed up with Klook to create an easy and seamless planning experience for the family’s first trip to Singapore together.

Only three hours away from the Philippines by plane, Singapore offers an array of attractions that cater to the needs of young travelers like her children, Scottie and Sevi. Kryz, her kids and her husband, former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Slater Young are collectively known as SkyFam and they are popular among social media users.

Small but progressive, the Lion City has built a whole range of attractions to keep tourists coming and keep everyone happily busy with the perfect blend of adventure, education and relaxation for families

Here are five SkyFam approved attractions in Singapore:

Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay is at the top of every visitor’s itinerary with over 101 hectares of lush green spaces. Its waterfront gardens, conservatories and the Supertree Observatory, feature a variety of flora and picturesque trails that will surely enchant young travelers and make a good backdrop for family photos.

Art Science Museum takes you on a multisensory journey.

Art Science Museum

To encourage learning, head for the Art Science Museum at Marina Bay Sands for a world of wonder and discovery. With 21 different gallery spaces and fascinating exhibits, the Art Science Museum is bound to make an impression. To make things even more exciting, Marina Bay Sands collaborated with international Tokyo-based art collective teamlab to create the Future World: Where Art Meets Science and Digital Light Canvas by teamlab at The Shoppes. This permanent exhibit showcases interactive installations and breathtaking digital art that will take the family on a multi-sensory journey.

Slater Young and Kryz Uy with their kids at Universal Studios Singapore.

Universal Studios Singapore

No matter the age, Universal Studios Singapore is a crowd favorite destination. The theme park offers six themed zones filled with thrilling rides, immersive attractions and captivating shows based on movies that the family will surely be able to create memories to look back on. Make sure to book your entry tickets and express passes for a stress-free day and ride every attraction with little to no waiting times — take it from Scottie, who was able to ride the roller coaster four times with ease!

Lee Kong Chian fascinates with its near complete sauropod dinosaur fossil.

Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum

If your young one loves dinosaurs just as much as Scottie and Sevi do, then head over to the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum. Opened in April of 2015, the museum is home to one of the oldest collections inherited from its predecessor, the Raffles Museum of Biodiversity Research. It features 16 thematic zones where visitors can learn about the diversity of life on Earth and see over a million natural history specimens. The star attraction of the museum is the three gigantic-near complete sauropod dinosaur fossils that will surely leave families speechless.

Singapore Zoo is home to over 4,200 animals.

Singapore Zoo

Currently celebrating 50 years of caring for animals, the award-winning Singapore Zoo is set in one of the most beautiful wildlife environments in the country. It is home to over 4,200 animals, ranging from mammals, birds and reptiles that roam freely in open enclosures resembling their natural habitats. The zoo also presents modern day problems that animals face and how we can do our part to save them and the environment. This attraction will surely bring out the explorers in little ones where they can marvel at exotic animals, enjoy interactive shows and learn about how to create a better future for wildlife.

In Singapore, every member of the family, including the little ones, can have a memorable and enjoyable experience. Traveling with toddlers can be tricky, but planning and booking with efficient travel platforms can make it hassle-free.

Kryz Uy shared how convenient it was to find attractions and how easy it was to book tickets: “It may seem like a hassle to plan a family trip with kids, but to be honest, the experience is so worth it. Just seeing their faces light up makes everything worthwhile. With apps like Klook, the hassle is really taken away so you can focus on your family and enjoy these little moments together.”

