^

Travel and Tourism

How Filipinos can enter Canada visa-free 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 2:44pm
How Filipinos can enter Canada visa-freeÂ 
This undated photo shows the Canadian flag.
BusinessWorld, File

MANILA, Philippines — This month, Filipinos are among the 12 nationalities who were allowed to enter Canada visa-free if they meet certain requirements.

The Canadian Embassy in the Philippines on June 7 announced the good news via a series of tweets. 

Philippine travelers can enter through Canada's electronic travel authorization (eTA) program. 

The program allows entry to Canada for Filipino citizens if they either 1.) held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or 2.) currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa. When these have been met, Filipinos can travel Canada by air. 

"Canada values our relationship with the Philippines. With the well-established Filipino diaspora in Canada, along with an increasing number of students and tourists from the Philippines, we recognize the importance of expanding and simplifying travel between our countries," said the embassy in a press statement. 

According to the embassy, the eTA is "a digital travel document that most visa-exempt travellers need to travel to or transit through Canada by air."

It is an application used by Canadian officials to conduct "light-touch, pre-travel screening of air travellers." 

The eTA costs $7 Canadian dollars (P295.27) to apply and most applications are automatically approved within minutes. Travelers need only a valid passport, a credit card, an email address and access to the Internet. 

Apart from the Philippines, the visa-free entry to Canada were also extended to travelers from Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Costa Rica, Morocco, Panama, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay. 

Canada said it has issued 466,936 temporary resident visas to citizens from the Philippines in the last 10 years.

RELATED: Filipino tourists may visit South Korea’s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

CANADA

VISA-FREE ENTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Longest Spanish colonial bridge made of 100k adobe blocks still stands in Tayabas
1 day ago

WATCH: Longest Spanish colonial bridge made of 100k adobe blocks still stands in Tayabas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Just four to five hours away from the capital Manila, Tayabas in Quezon is a destination for those who want to see reminders...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
GCash users can now go cashless on their next Euro trip with Alipay+
Partner
2 days ago

GCash users can now go cashless on their next Euro trip with Alipay+

2 days ago
GCash users can now opt for a hassle-free, cashless payment method on their next Euro trip as the Philippines’ mobile...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
LOOK: Oddly beautiful under-the-Philippine sea photos hit 'Little Mermaid' vibes
4 days ago

LOOK: Oddly beautiful under-the-Philippine sea photos hit 'Little Mermaid' vibes

By Francine Medina | 4 days ago
Amateur and professional underwater photographers reunited three years after the lockdown to submerge their cameras once again...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Hundreds of influencers attend 3-day sea travel festival
5 days ago

Hundreds of influencers attend 3-day sea travel festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Hundreds of content creators and influencers recently attended the first-ever Festival-at-Sea aboard the 2Go Masagana sh...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
'Staycation in 2 hours': Philippines eyed as luxury travel, wellness destination
8 days ago

'Staycation in 2 hours': Philippines eyed as luxury travel, wellness destination

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
Looking for a long weekend getaway?
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Lakbay&nbsp;announces new travel magazine
11 days ago

Lakbay announces new travel magazine

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 11 days ago
The Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. announced the forthcoming nascence of its travel and lifestyle magazine,...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with