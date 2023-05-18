^

Travel and Tourism

Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park travel deals up for grabs at weekend fair

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 8:21pm
MANILA, Philippines — International airline Cathay Pacific is hosting its travel fair in the Philippines for the first time since 2019, as numerous deals for trips to Hong Kong are up for grabs.

The Cathay Pacific Travel Fair in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board is taking place from May 19 to 21 at the Mega Fashion Hall of SM Megamall.

Popular Hong Kong destinations Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and Legoland Discovery Centre Hong Kong will be offering exclusive deals to those who will attend.

Through travel guide and platform Klook, travel fair attendees can avail of a Disneyland "Four for the Price of Three" promo for a one-day pass during a regular day, peak day, or peak plus day at the famous theme park with an additional Disney Premier Access.

A similar promo can be availed for Ocean Park Hong Kong, an Ocean Park General Admission Ticket comes with a free Delight Meal Coupon (valued around P700) that can be used to redeem a set meal at designated kiosks.

The Hong Kong branch of premier wax museum Madame Tussauds is offering a discount on its in-house digital photo service. Attendees can buy two admission tickets and one VIP Digi Photo Pass at a discounted price of HK $450 (P3,200), down from HK $708 (P5,000) through a QR code on its website.

Legoland Discovery Centre Hong Kong also has a similar discount with the same features, with the original price of HK $610 (P4,350) now down to HK $450 (P3,200).

In addition to these promos, Klook is offering offer 8% off on all Hong Kong activities, with discounts of up to P8,000 on a minimum spend requirement of P2,500; the same discount is extended to hotel bookings and products, up to P15,000 off for a minimum purchase requirement of P8,000.

The airline is also offering a special Buy 1 Take 1 travel deal for flights to Hong Kong that cost just $103 (P5,800) per person exclusive of taxes until the end of May with the support of partner banks BDO, BPI, Citi, HSBC, Metrobank, RCBC, Security Bank and Union Bank.

The travel fair will also feature Southeast Asia’s very first Cathay lifestyle booth, which will provide information about the perks of becoming a Cathay member alongside signature items from the Cathay Shop up for grabs.

