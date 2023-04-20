^

Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 8:49am
Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday
Siargao
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Osaka-based event production company Hiragana in collaboration with Manila-based B-Side Productions announced that the upcoming Ichiban Festival, a celebration of Japanese and Filipino cultures. 

As “Ichiban” means “the best,” this festival aims to bring together some of the best talents from Japan, the Philippines, and more. This is the fourth edition of Ichiban Festival in the country but the first time, it will be held outside of Manila, and in one of the world’s most beautiful islands no less. 

The festival will take place this Saturday in Harana Surf Club, the home of Siargao’s busiest Saturday party, “Harana Sabado Nights.” 

The DJ lineup includes international artists DJ HI-C, Senoh and MOMO from Osaka, 8Man and Ruffles from Melbourne, Jase from Ho Chi Minh, Free the Robots from LA, and Manila-based acts Mulan, JayRu and Butta B.

In addition, Japanese artists Sence of Wonder (Lazer Technical Crew) and Moya (Kunihiko Harada) will be providing visual effects throughout the event. The musical and visual artists will be performing across two stages: the Main Stage and the Beach Stage, making both a multi-sensory experience.

Ichiban Festival will also feature Japanese lanterns called “chochins” that will be hanging around Harana’s garden. Each of these chochins will be designed by critically-acclaimed Filipino and Japanese artists Garapata, Avggs, Anton Belardo, Vernon Perez, Tyang, Raizel Go, Doctor Karayum, Kiko Escora, Itoyo, Hana, Casper, Naoki, Baki Baki and Mon.

On top of the festivities, Hiragana will also be hosting an outreach program in collaboration with Siargao’s very own Lokal Lab, a grassroots NGO that aims to support and empower the local community of Siargao through sustainable projects inspired by island cultures. This outreach program aims to enrich cross-cultural understanding & appreciation by teaching Japanese arts & crafts to local children as well as bringing the visiting international artists to Lokal Lab’s farm to learn more about Siargao’s environmental best practices and challenges.

In line with this, Ichiban Festival intends to bring together a diverse audience who share a common love for not only music, art and culture but also nature, health and fitness. As such, influencers including Siargao-based Andi Eigenmann, Metro Channel’s "Beached" host Christi McGarry and Brazilian DJ-adventurer-athlete Eduardo Lara will be gracing the event.

Hiragana is an event production company based in Osaka, Japan. It takes its name from the Japanese word that means “flowing,” as its vision is to honor the flow of sharing artistry between cultures.

