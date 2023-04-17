After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry

MANILA, Philippines — Travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee, who has visited almost 140 countries in five decades, has returned to the tourism industry after a three-year sabbatical.

Singapore’s pioneer of bespoke travel experiences, Chang has just joined Intriq Journey as its chairperson effective March 2023.

In facing his new role, he draws from his experience as former Chief Executive Officer of Scott Dunn Asia and founder of homegrown brand Country Holidays. His reputation precedes him, having left an indelible footprint on the tourism landscape as one of the forerunners of bespoke travel when he decided to go on a hiatus in 2019. So, Intriq Journey’s co-founders Jess Yap, Lim Kok Yong and Stella Fan wasted no time in acquiring his services when they found out that he was already free from official commitment.

“I have always been fond of the luxury travel market, especially in the discovery of unchartered destinations. I’m honored to join the formidable team at Intriq Journey — co-founders Jess Yap, Lim Kok Yong and Stella Fan,” said Chang.

Fueled by a thirst for unusual adventures globally, Chang has, over the last five decades, explored 140 countries.

He founded Country Holidays with his wife in 1994, and it grew from initially providing intrepid explorers with off-the-beaten path hiking adventures in Nepal into one of Asia Pacific’s leading travel companies due to the many unique adventure trips it has designed to specifically fit clients’ preferences.

Country Holidays later expanded operations, setting up offices in Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Dubai. Following the company’s acquisition in 2018, Chang oversaw operations in Scott Dunn Asia’s offices as its CEO before deciding to go on hiatus in 2019 to travel extensively in pursuit of personal interests.

When he left the industry in 2019, Chang traveled with Intriq Journey following its launch in 2020 and also visited 13 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the pandemic considerably let up, Chang witnessed the rebound of tourism and how it has renewed interest and demand for luxury travel. So when he was offered his new position, he accepted it. Now, at the helm of the firm, he aims to provide opportunities for unique travel experiences particularly across remote and exotic locales.

Chang will focus on the company's next phase of strategic growth with its recently launched elite hotel membership program, Intriq Keys, and the expansion of Intriq Finesse, which is a collection of luxury small group journeys.

